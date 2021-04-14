Andy Lau shares secret of staying young

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau seems to have discovered the way to stay young. He has been in showbiz for about 40 years performing and producing films and maintaining a successful singing career at the same time. Yet the years seem to have left no mark on him. Even at 59, Lau looks ageless. Curious about his secret of staying young? Eating healthy and in moderation.

The star recently went on Instagram to share his secret, which is his diet.

He posted a short video captioned “Dining with Andy Lau”, where he shared what he normally eats. His diet consisted of a simple meal of rice and vegetable dishes. The vegetable dishes were very colourful, which showed the entertainer has been balancing his nutritional needs. Lau happily digs in after showcasing his dishes. He did not gorge himself on the meal even though he seemed hungry, as reported by Hype.my.

He also took care to stop when he had completed half of his food. He did not want to overeat so he started putting away the leftovers in containers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Lau Tak-Wah • 劉德華 (@andylauox)



Fans left comments praising his eating habits. “(Andy Lau) is a fairy, he eats so little. I envy your control over your appetite,” one netizen commented. Others praised the actor for eating only vegetable dishes, saying: “Good nutrition.” One person even commented, “No wonder he will not grow old.”

Since his debut in showbiz, Lau has been maintaining his lush black hair and he also flaunted his six-pack abs during concerts. Lau may be getting on in years but he is maintaining his youthful looks with self-discipline. It’s no wonder his fans still love and admire him. For those who want to look young, try Lau’s diet. However, if eating vegetables is not your thing, then just maintain a nutritious diet instead. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

