andy-cohen-shared-how-he-was-scammed-out-of-a-lot-of-money

Andy Cohen shared his ordeal of losing a substantial amount of money to scammers who manipulated him into divulging personal details. Cohen discussed falling victim to a scam in 2023 on his podcast, “Daddy Diaries.” Recounting the incident, he explained how scammers posed as his bank’s fraud alert team.

He recounted receiving a call, masquerading as a bank’s fraud alert, seemingly related to a lost debit card. Mistakenly associating this with his lost debit card, he unwittingly disclosed personal details, inadvertently granting access to his bank app.



Despite sensing something amiss when asked for his Apple ID and password, Cohen had already logged into his bank app, unwittingly granting access to scammers.

The fraudsters, manipulating the caller ID, appeared as his bank on Cohen's phone, convincing him they were authentic.



The fraudsters even manipulated the caller ID to display his bank’s name during the call. Cohen regretted not questioning the situation and was shocked to witness substantial transfers out of his accounts afterward. By then, the scammers had obtained access to his accounts and initiated substantial transfers. Despite staying on the call for over an hour, Cohen couldn’t prevent the transfers.

Additionally, the scammers set up call forwarding, preventing his bank from reaching him regarding the transfers. Despite his efforts to reclaim the funds, Cohen advises vigilance, suggesting visiting the bank branch and scrutinizing email addresses for authenticity to prevent such scams. Cohen, now seeking restitution, remains hopeful of recovering his funds.

