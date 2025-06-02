Andie Chen says, ‘It should be my turn already’ after not winning any Star Awards in his 27-year acting career

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Star Awards 2025 are just around the corner on Jul 6! Everyone’s wondering who’s going to take home a trophy and who’s going to leave empty-handed.

It’s been mentioned on CNA that Andie Chen, who used to work with Mediacorp and has been in the business for almost thirty years, hasn’t actually won any awards at the show yet.

So, when they told the 39-year-old actor about his nominations for Best Actor, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, and even BYD Favourite Male Character this year, he said he’s already braced himself for the possibility of not winning again.

He was saying to Chinese media outlet 8world that since he’s been up for Best Actor so many times now, even though he’s always really happy to be nominated, there’s still this little bit of nerves that always pops up.

No award

In 2017, Chen was actually in the running for not one, not two, but three awards: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, and still, he didn’t win anything that night.

As if going through that wasn’t tough enough, the same thing happened again last year! It even got to the point where Chen joked that he’s pretty sure he’s developed ‘Star Awards Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Chen’s portrayal of a strict father in Born to Shine has earned him a nomination this year for Best Actor.

Richie Koh (Coded Love), Qi Yuwu (Once Upon a New Year’s Eve), Gavin Teo (To Be Loved), and Christopher Lee (Kill Sera Sera) constitute this year’s competition for the Best Actor Award for Chen.

The actor was asked how he felt about his chances of taking home a trophy this time around.

“It’s about time!”

He even joked about it, saying, “Those who won before, still fight what fight, the newcomers still come and snatch from me. I already have it so hard! Shouldn’t they let the ‘old man’ win? It should be my turn already!”

Chen has been acting since he was literally a kid, around 11 years old. He even won Star Search way back in 2007, so he jokingly pointed out that he’s already been in the industry for a solid 27 years.

Nevertheless, Chen said that he doesn’t have high expectations for victory and doesn’t dare to give it much thought.

“I’m still very grateful, because the character I played this time isn’t that likable, so to be seen by the judges is quite a happy thing for me,” he admitted.

Also, just so you know, Chen’s main competition includes Lee, Qi, and Koh – all of whom have already won the Best Actor award at the Star Awards before.

Let younger guys have a go

He even quipped, “I think big brother Chris’ hands are tired from receiving so many awards, he doesn’t need to fight with the younger generation anymore!”

When asked if he might finally take home a trophy this time, Chen laughed and said, “I’ll leave this question to the audience and judges. Is it time for me to break the curse?”

However, there’s a bit of a funny situation: Chen isn’t even sure if he’ll be able to attend the Star Awards ceremony because he might be busy filming in Taiwan at the time.

Wouldn’t it be just typical if Chen finally wins something but can’t even be there to accept it?

Before the polls close on Jul 6, fans can cast their votes here to support their favourites.

On Jul 6, you can view the Backstage LIVE event of Star Awards 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on mewatch or Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

On the same day, The Walk Of Fame will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there is the Star Awards 2025 Live Show on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

From 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the night will end with the Post-Party on mewatch, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.