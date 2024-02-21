In a recent opinion piece, writer Iona Italia raised concerns about the rise of anti-White sentiment, particularly within leftist political circles. Italia argues that this trend, often perpetuated by White individuals under the guise of social justice, poses a significant obstacle to achieving a race-blind society.
Americans feel discriminatory remarks towards White people is hindering progress to a united America
In addition to this, some conservatives who are White feel that minorities are taught to hate them. For our modern society, disliking someone for the color they are should not be tolerated in any way. This goes for Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, and all the other races in our world.
Following that, others fear the attacks against light colored individuals may happen as this is one of the stages for a “cleansing” to happen. As it is, the opposition leader in South Africa, Julius Malema has made several hateful remarks towards White South Africans.
Regardless, it is best for us to remember the past and the tragedies that happened. At the end of the day, most people simply want to live in peace.
