American says Marina Bay Sands is in Tennessee, and the memes flood in from S’poreans

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin jokes: What's he smoking?

Photo: FB screengrab

Hana O

Singapore – A man from Chattanooga, , in the , took to Facebook on June 14 to imply that the is in the US. The fake news sparked a frenzy among Singaporeans, who responded with a flood of memes.

“Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee 😮😮 It’s Beautiful 🤯,” wrote one Aye Shaun. He attached the following photo of Singapore’s very own Marina Bay Sands.

Photo: FB screengrab

It should be noted that Chattanooga, Tennessee, is about 16,000 km away from Singapore.

With over 14,000 comments to date, members of the online community continue exchanging memes on the post.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also took to Facebook on Friday to join the fun.

“You have to read all the comments. We all know that’s not Downtown Chattanooga! What’s he smoking,” he wrote.

“It’s the Starship Enterprise in a Galaxy Far Far Away,” he added./TISG

Read related: CNN corrects gaffe which says Singapore is not a country

