Alpine skier Dave ‘The Rocket’ Ryding to retire at the end of the 2026 season

Known as Britain’s most successful alpine skier, Dave “The Rocket” Ryding announced that he will retire from the sport after the 2025-2026 season at the age of 38. The upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will be his fifth and final Games.

The athlete made history in 2022 by becoming the first British skier to clinch a World Cup gold in slalom. Moreover, he successfully claimed Britain’s best men’s World Championship finish earlier this year by finishing in sixth place.

Ryding told BBC Sport: “I’m committed to doing one more year all in and seeing what we can achieve…Everything feels right now to draw a line after the Olympics while my body’s good. I’m still at the top of the sport and still able to compete with the best, I still feel I can go all in.”

He added, “I sit here with no niggles, no pains in my body, which is really rare in skiing… I don’t want the legs to fall off; it’s not fun if the legs fall off mid-season. So while I still can, I’ll do all I can to be the best in the world.”

Ryding’s athletic performance throughout the years

Throughout his sporting career, Dave Ryding has reached the World Cup podium seven times. This includes his historic gold in the Kitzbuhel slalom.

After this historical moment, Ryding admitted that he “never stopped believing, never stopped trying,” and this simply shows how determined and resilient he is despite all the challenges.

The athlete’s first World Cup podium was in Kitzbuhel in 2017, where he won silver. His latest medal was in Madonna di Campiglio in December 2023, where he won bronze.

Furthermore, his best Olympic result was placing ninth at the PyeongChang 2018. With the upcoming Games, he believes that he can do so much better, now that he will be cheered on by his daughter, Nina.

For his final season, Ryding will prepare with his British teammates, Billy Major and Laurie Taylor, the athletes who will continue the British skiing legacy that he achieved.

In a social media post made by GB Snowsport, Dave Ryding shared a message about his last season. The caption stated: “If you’d have told me at 23 that I’d still be doing this at nearly 40, I don’t think I’d have quite believed you. But here we are—and after 15 incredible years on the World Cup circuit, seven podiums, one victory, and the honour of flying the flag for Great Britain, I’ve decided this will be my last season on the slopes.”

“I’ve never lost the determination to be the best skier I can be, and I still feel that fire burning inside me. To my family, coaches, sponsors, federation, and every single fan who’s ever cheered me on—thank you for always having my back. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime. Let’s make this final push one to remember. See you out there. ⛷️💙”

Netizens showered Dave with admiration and support in the comments, calling him “an absolute legend and inspiration ❤️❤️” and praising his career with messages like “What a career and what a sportsman 💙” and “A true inspiration for the rest of British skiing!”

Ryding’s sporting history

Ryding didn’t grow up skiing on snow, and first tried the sport at the age of six on a dry slope in Lancashire. He didn’t receive proper training until he was 13, and he just kept on racing on dry slopes into his early twenties.

He earned his first World Cup points by the age of 26 as he started late in the top level of skiing.