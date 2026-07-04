Almost 80% of Singaporeans with anxiety and depression symptoms did not seek professional help: Duke-NUS study

SINGAPORE: A new local survey has found that while many adults experiencing anxiety or depression do not seek professional treatment, most are open to receiving support from peers who have lived through similar mental health challenges.

The findings suggest that peer support could play an important role in complementing existing mental health services by encouraging people to seek help earlier and lowering some of the barriers that prevent them from accessing professional care.

The survey, conducted by Duke-NUS Medical School, involved 350 adults. It found that 77% of respondents who had experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression had never sought help from mental health professionals such as psychiatrists or psychologists.

Researchers said peer support may help bridge this gap because people with firsthand experience are often better placed to understand the concerns of those going through similar struggles. These concerns can include stigma, worries about confidentiality, difficulties accessing support, and the cost of treatment.

Having gone through similar experiences themselves, peer supporters are able to relate to what others are facing and offer practical guidance based on their own recovery journey. Rather than replacing professional care, they can share what worked for them and encourage others to take the first step towards getting help.

Researchers described peer support as a bridge that can make it easier for individuals to seek appropriate assistance. By understanding the experiences being shared, peer supporters can provide reassurance and practical suggestions, including sharing the approaches they found helpful during their own recovery.

The survey also found differences in attitudes towards peer support among different groups.

Younger adults were generally more willing to receive support from peers, as were individuals who had previously sought professional help for anxiety, depression or related mental health issues.

Among working adults, white-collar managers and directors showed a greater willingness to seek peer support than non-management employees. Researchers suggested this could be linked to the higher levels of workplace pressure often experienced by those in leadership positions, as well as the absence of strong peer support networks within their professional environments.

The researchers said the findings could help shape more flexible and targeted peer support programmes that better meet the needs of different groups, while complementing Singapore’s existing mental health services and encouraging more people to seek help at an earlier stage.