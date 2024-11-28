SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Prudential Singapore has revealed that those who belong to Generation Z in Singapore exhibit the lowest confidence in maintaining their health into old age.

The study, which involved approximately 1,000 Singaporeans aged 20 to 70, found that 68% of Gen Z respondents expressed doubts about their ability to stay healthy as they grow older. This statistic highlights the distinct challenges faced by Singapore’s youngest working-age demographic.

The survey, focusing on Singaporeans born between 1997 and 2006, uncovered that nearly half of Gen Z participants are particularly concerned about their mental health in the future. Around 41% of respondents in this age group also fear that they may struggle to afford healthcare costs during their senior years, underlining anxieties about financial preparedness for aging.

In addition to long-term health concerns, nearly 40% of Gen Z respondents reported that they actively prioritize reducing or managing work-related stress. This focus reflects their strong inclination towards achieving work-life balance, a value that appears increasingly important to this generation of new workforce entrants.

Across all age groups surveyed, more than one-third of participants shared a similar vision of what constitutes “healthy aging.” Key elements included staying physically active, avoiding chronic diseases, and maintaining cognitive abilities.

When it comes to managing health, respondents across the board emphasized the importance of adequate sleep, a balanced diet, and regular physical activity.

However, differences in priorities were apparent between age groups. Millennials, defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, showed the strongest emphasis on the importance of sleep, with 63% ranking it as a top health management strategy—15 percentage points higher than Gen Z respondents. This disparity could reflect the differing life stages of millennials, many of whom juggle career and family responsibilities.

As Singapore continues to grapple with an aging population and rising healthcare costs, these results highlight the need for targeted initiatives to support the mental, physical, and financial well-being of Gen Z and other age groups in the years to come.

Featured image by DepositPhotos