Arguably one of the most fashionable and beautiful First Ladies of the United States, Melania Trump, allegedly states that she has no interest in being the First Lady again. However, this is merely a source that told the press as she did not make any official announcements regarding this stance.

The Daily Express states, Melania Trump has reportedly expressed disinterest in returning to the role of First Lady, despite her husband Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency. Speculation arises as Trump secures a victory in the New Hampshire primary, inching closer to the Republican Party nomination.

Meanwhile, concerns linger over Melania’s absence from campaign events and her strained relationship with Ivanka. Furthermore, Trump assures Melania will have a significant role in the future, while Lara Trump cites his protective nature as a reason for the family’s low profile during the campaign.

Good riddance. tRump will not win anyway. He’s either gonna be in jail or just take yet another L. — Dragon Lantern Rumble (@UnknownHeroW824) February 18, 2024

Democrat supporters are more than happy to hear this. They feel that President Biden will win a second term despite the scandals and blunder the Democrat party has engulfed itself in with the migrant crisis. Furthermore, liberals are hoping that former President Trump will be behind bars by the time the 2024 elections come into place.

We have no interest in her being First Lady, she’s no lady — Virginia Harrison (@VirginiaHa71646) February 18, 2024

Unfortunately, there are several unkind remarks that are thrown towards her. X users claim that she is not a “lady.” However, most Republicans can agree that she has the grace and mannerisms of an actual First Lady. The press loved seeing her designer clothes every chance they would get to see it.

Regardless, this is an alleged claim, and as long as Melania did not publicly state it, it will still be an allegation.

