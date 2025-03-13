SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has spoken out against the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s (EBRC) decision to dissolve Bukit Batok Single-Member Constituency (SMC), calling it a major setback in his long-standing efforts to serve the residents.

In a TikTok video, the veteran opposition politician lamented that the move has significantly diluted his years of groundwork in the ward, where he has been actively engaging with residents for nearly a decade.

Dr Chee first contested Bukit Batok SMC in the 2016 by-election, securing 38.8% of the vote. His performance was notable as it marked an 11.78% decrease in the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) vote share compared to the 2015 General Election. He returned to contest the ward in the 2020 General Election and improved his vote share to 45.2%, his best electoral result to date, reflecting a 6.4% increase from his previous attempt.

Over the years, Dr Chee has built a rapport with the Bukit Batok community, regularly walking the ground and advocating for residents. His efforts have contributed to increased visibility and assistance for various local issues. However, the EBRC’s latest electoral map revision has effectively dismantled his political stronghold.

Under the new boundaries, Bukit Batok SMC will be merged into a new five-member Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, which also absorbs parts of the former Jurong GRC.

Expressing his frustration, Dr Chee said, “We have worked hard to gain the trust of the residents. However, now with the stroke of a pen, as Bukit Batok has been incorporated into the existing Jurong GRC, multiplying its area by more than five times, I find that all those years of hard work have been diluted.”

Despite the setback, he remains resolute in his political journey. Assuring residents that he will not back down, Dr Chee stated that he is actively strategizing for the upcoming election and will reveal his plans in the coming days.

The EBRC’s redrawing of electoral boundaries has often been a contentious issue, with opposition parties arguing that such changes disadvantage them by disrupting established voter bases. As the political landscape shifts, all eyes will be on Dr Chee and the SDP’s next move in their continued push for greater diversity in Parliament.