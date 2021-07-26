Alex Man spotted needing help to walk

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actor Alex Man announced five years ago that he was retiring from showbiz as he was suffering from diabetes which might affect his work.

Thankfully his health improved and Man went back to work with the majority of his gigs being performances in China. Unfortunately, one recent sighting of the Golden Pillow star, who turns 64 on July 25 had some fans concerned that his condition may have taken a turn for the worse again, according to 8days.sg.

Several clips of Man’s latest appearance at an event in Shanxi were posted online last Friday (July 16). Man had a huge smile on his face and seemed to be having a good time but he was spotted needing the help of staff members to support him while he walked. Man was in his usual upbeat self as soon as he took to the stage but halfway through, he suddenly squatted down, presumably out of exhaustion.

- Advertisement -

Man was unable to get back up until the two hosts rushed over to pull him up. The actor continued to need help to walk after stepping off the platform and was even seen falling backwards at one point. Man would have hit the floor if not for the fact that there were men holding onto his arms on both sides. Netizens were worried about Man’s health, as soon as the clips were released.

They expressed concern that Man may be getting too old and weak for such activities.

Some netizens pointed out that Man’s face was flushed and that he was grinning widely which shows that he simply had a little too much to drink and was stumbling around because he was drunk so there is nothing to worry about his health.

- Advertisement -

Born July 25, 1957, Alex Man Chi-leung is a Golden Horse Award-winning Hong Kong actor. Born in Hong Kong to Hakka parents, Alex Man became a television actor for ATV in the 1970s. He joined TVB in the 1980s where he starred in several popular television dramas. Man sang the Hakka song, “客家山歌最出名”, during a Hong Kong TVB television show specially made for him./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg