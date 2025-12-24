// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
People protesting to save the planet (for illustration purposes only) / Pexel
Asia
1 min.Read

Alarm bells for ASEAN: New study says Southeast Asia is fueling global warming

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

Southeast Asia, home to some of the world’s richest forests and wetlands, is now a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions.

A new regional study shows that human activities—like deforestation, draining peatlands, fires, and a rapid increase in fossil fuel use—are producing more emissions than the region’s natural ecosystems can absorb. Initiated by Hiroshima University and published in Global Biogeochemical Cycles, the study emphasises a pressing reality —the region can’t confront climate change and gas emissions on its own; it needs collaboration from other nations and agencies, and time is running out.

Forests, fires, and fossil fuels: What’s driving emissions

Looking at data from 2000 to 2019, the research team tracked emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide across Southeast Asia. The biggest culprit? Cutting down forests and converting land for other uses. Even though forests try to regrow, they simply can’t keep up.

Fires—especially peat fires that flare up during El Niño dry spells—and the drying of peatlands add even more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. On top of that, emissions from fossil fuels have skyrocketed, rising nearly 50% over the study period. Coal use in particular has surged, overtaking oil by 2018. “If all the planned coal plants are built, emissions from the power sector could climb even higher, making climate neutrality even harder to reach,” says Masayuki Kondo, the study’s lead author.

See also  Mahathir tells M’sian King state of emergency is turning Malays against him

One surprising finding is how little monitoring exists in parts of the region, making it harder to know exactly how much is being emitted or absorbed. To help, researchers have launched an international network called the League of Geophysical Research eXcellences for Tropical Asia, or LeXtra. The goal is to improve monitoring, data-sharing, and climate modelling across Southeast Asia.

By clearly identifying where emissions come from—and where nature still absorbs carbon—the study offers hope. “The biggest impact comes from reducing emissions from land-use change and fossil fuels,” Kondo explains. “Southeast Asia still has a chance to grow its economy while protecting the climate, but the window of opportunity is closing fast.”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Sparks & smoke on bus from SG to KL; panicked passengers caught on cam

SINGAPORE: A video of a bus with sparks coming...
Asia

Philippines signals readiness to mediate Cambodia–Thailand tensions as ASEAN Chair in 2026

PHILIPPINES: Manila has expressed its willingness to help mediate...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Are degrees just a scam?’: Fresh grad questions the value of university as employers increasingly prefer diploma holders with work experience

SINGAPORE: “Are degrees just a scam?” A frustrated fresh...

Million-dollar HDB resale flats rise nearly 50% to over 1,500 in 2025

SINGAPORE: Million-dollar Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat...

Geolah and Trans-Cab join Singapore’s full ride-hailing operators after LTA licence approval

SINGAPORE: Geolah and Trans-Cab will be joining Singapore’s full...

India, New Zealand seal landmark free trade deal, paving way for duty-free commerce

India and New Zealand took a big step closer...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //