AirAsia to allow flight attendants to wear hijab on all flights starting Ramadan 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia announced in a statement on Friday (Dec 5) its decision to allow female crew members to wear the hijab while on duty if they wish to do so.

The new policy will be rolled out in the first quarter of next year, during Ramadan.

The company characterised the development as aligned to AirAsia’s people-first culture, adding that its continuous evolution has been shaped by feedback from its employees and the public.

Importantly, AirAsia also said that it prides itself on creating a workplace where the members of its crew feel confident, comfortable, and proud to represent the airline wherever they fly.

In the past, the hijab has been used by AirAsia’s cabin crew during flights on select routes, such as Jeddah, in compliance with local regulations. Beginning from next year, however, when the new policy takes effect, the flexibility of wearing a hijab will be extended to crew members who choose to wear one.

The rest of the red cabin crew uniform will remain the same.

“I am proud that this latest update reflects AirAsia’s growth and expansion as a global airline with a diverse workforce that mirrors the communities and cultures we connect every day. Our uniforms have always reflected professionalism, safety, and comfort, and this evolution builds on that foundation by giving our people the confidence to represent AirAsia in ways that align with their beliefs,” said Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group.

Meanwhile, Suhaila Hassan, Group Head of the Cabin Crew Department, said that the company will continue to collect feedback from the crew concerning design and implementation before the rollout.

Other airline companies also have a hijab option for their crew who wish to wear them, such as British Airways, Air Atlanta Icelandic, Saudi Arabian Airlines, and Royal Brunei Airlines.

“One of the greatest strengths of AirAsia has always been our diverse and outspoken Allstars. When our cabin crew raised this with management, it was important for us to listen. Respecting different views and beliefs is not only part of our culture but what has shaped our success over the years. This is how we grow: by evolving together, guided by the voices of our people,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A. /TISG

