Ahn Jae Hyun joins season 9 of ‘New Journey to the West’

Seoul — South Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyun will be joining season 9 of New Journey to the West.

The producers of the show revealed on April 30 that the actor would be returning for their tvN special Spring Camp together with Super Junior’s Kyunhyun, WINNER’s Song Min Ho and Block B’s P.O. The producers of New Journey to the West has confirmed with media outlets that Ahn Jae Hyun will be joining the upcoming season of the main show as well, stating, “Ahn Jae Hyun and the production team discussed his appearance, and he decided to appear. We don’t know when, but he’ll be joining us for the next season of ‘New Journey to the West’.”

As reported by Allkpop, Ahn Jae Hyun first joined the New Journey to the West series in the second season and remained a regular cast member until season 6. Due to personal reasons, the actor turned down offers to feature on seasons 7 and 8. In other news, ‘Spring Camp‘ premieres on May 7 KST. The show marks Ahn Jae Hyun’s return to the limelight following his public divorce conflict with actress Goo Hye Sun.

Born on July 1, 1987, Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean model and actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas such as You’re All Surrounded (2014), Blood (2015), Cinderella with Four Knights (2016), Reunited Worlds (2017), The Beauty Inside (2018) and Love with Flaws (2019).

He began his entertainment career as a fashion model in 2009, appearing in runway shows, magazine editorials and commercials. He gained recognition in 2011 while playing a delivery man in the cable variety show Lee Soo-geun and Kim Byung-man’s High Society.He also appeared in several music videos, including “Sad Song” by Baek A-yeon, “Please Don’t” by K.Will, and “Gone Not Around Any Longer” by Sistar19.

In 2013, Ahn’s popularity rose while playing actress Jun Ji-hyun’s younger brother in the hit drama My Love from Another Star. This led to more acting offers in 2014, including a role in police comedy You’re All Surrounded and the webtoon film adaptation Fashion King. The same year, he was appointed to be MC for Mnet’s weekly music program M Countdown./TISGFollow us on Social Media

