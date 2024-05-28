;
International

After SIA, Qatar passengers suffer injuries from severe flight turbulence; is global warming warning us again?

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 28, 2024

SINGAPORE: Less than a week after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 was forced to make an emergency landing in Thailand due to sudden and severe turbulence that left one dead and dozens injured, another incident of turbulence made the headlines.

A May 26 Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin fell hundreds of feet suddenly, causing injuries to twelve passengers and crew members on board, eight of whom were brought to hospital upon landing in Ireland.

Due to both incidents, many are turning their eyes toward global warming as one of the causes of severe turbulence, which, as recently demonstrated, can prove deadly.

A passenger on another recent SIA flight recorded his experience with turbulence.

@looloopicks

I am now enroute London Heathrow to Singapore Changi, flying over Thailand. Darn, turbulence also happening like SQ321. Now all scared of turbulence! #sq321 #sia #Singaporeairlines

♬ original sound – looloopicks

Scientists started sounding the alarm about the link between climate change and turbulence nearly a year ago.

In June 2023, researchers from the UK’s University of Reading published a study showing how turbulence—especially clear air turbulence, which is more difficult for pilots to detect and avoid—has increased as the planet has warmed up.

For example, on one busy route in the North Atlantic, turbulence increased by 55 per cent between 1979 and 2020 while global warming accelerated.

“Following a decade of research showing that climate change will increase clear-air turbulence in the future, we now have evidence suggesting that the increase has already begun.

We should be investing in improved turbulence forecasting and detection systems to prevent the rougher air from translating into bumpier flights in the coming decades,” said Prof Paul Williams, one of the study’s co-authors.

Since turbulence is associated with weather events, the more severe the weather, the more turbulence can be expected.

The study also found that the more greenhouse gas emissions, the warmer the planet gets, which translates to increased incidents of turbulence and instability.

Prof Williams has also said that severe turbulence turns people who do not wear seatbelts into projectiles.

“For anyone not wearing a seatbelt, it would have been a bit like being on a rollercoaster without any restraint in place — it would have been terrifying.”

Prof Mark Prosser, who also authored the study, said that global warming may cause instability in the jet stream. “Planes like to fly with the jet stream, but where planes like to fly is also ironically where all the turbulence is,” he said.

On Sunday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the effects of climate change on different forms of transportation “a reality” that is “already upon us.”

Noting that there has been a 15 per cent increase in turbulence, he said that protocols for dealing with them should be re-evaluated “in the face of the reality that these things are more frequent and more severe than before.” /TISG

Read also: ‘I honestly thought we were going to die’ — Passenger says on flight that returned to Singapore after extreme turbulence

See also  Netizens are still reacting to blogger Xiaxue's "cringe" comments on Greta Thunberg's UN speech

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

SG Politics

Former WP secretary-general, Low Thia Khiang, retires from politics

December 8, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer forces her to wash clothes by hand for 9 people in the house even though they have a washing machine

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.