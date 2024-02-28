American conservatives are focusing their attention towards MSNBC’s host Joy Reid. She has made another controversial remark against White Christians in America for their political opinions. Now, conservatives find her offensive for asking the question, “why does America need more kids?”

According to Sportskeeda, Reid faced sharp criticism after launching into a controversial tirade regarding Alabama’s embryo ruling, intertwining themes of illegal immigration and race. In a viral video in February 2024, Reid targeted Senator Tommy Tuberville’s endorsement of more children in response to the state’s Supreme Court decision.

Following that, Reid challenged Tuberville’s stance, questioning the necessity for increased childbearing in the United States, particularly in Alabama. Her remarks, which referenced historical contexts of slavery and economic exploitation, have ignited a storm of online backlash.

Despite the uproar, Reid has remained silent amidst mounting pressure for an explanation or apology.

Joy Reid slammed again by conservatives

I fully endorse the idea of leftists like Joy Reid having no kids. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2024

Moreover, conservatives are attacking the MSNBC’s host personally. They state that they endorse liberals like her to not have children. However, X users find it ironic that she has three kids, while making remarks like this. In her video, she states that 10 million illegals in America does not make sense.

She manages to bring slavery and race into this rant too — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

Others are critiquing Reid stating that her remarks are not of quality, and that she is simply making race-baiting remarks. Furthermore, many find it weird that she is bringing the topic of slavery in this conversation where the topic is not entirely related to the current immigration crisis.

Conservatives feel that she should not be on television in lieu of her strong opinions. However, some claim that this is simply propaganda from the Democrats. Regardless, the accusations against the Democrats are severe and are not entirely proven if it’s true or not.

