The subtle drama between Disney and Elon Musk has reached greater levels. Many noticed that the animation company removed their advertisements from X due to certain disputes regarding political opinions. However, it seems that their platform is removed from Teslas as well in retaliation to their advertisement removals.

Vulture states, Tesla cars no longer support the Disney+ app, leaving drivers without access to the streaming service. Reports suggest this change might stem from Elon Musk’s anger over Disney pulling ads from Twitter, which he also owns. Some are voicing out their frustration about the situation, highlighting the inconvenience for parents and children.

Tesla and Disney+ haven’t officially commented, but sources indicate the app’s removal from the car interface, particularly for drivers who hadn’t previously used it. Despite this, there are sneaky ways to still access Disney+ through the car’s browser. Musk’s clash with Disney stemmed from his response to companies pulling ads from Twitter due to controversial content.

His aggressive remarks at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit might have influenced the app’s removal from Tesla’s screens, prompting a need for elaborate workarounds to access it.

Disney pulls from X, Elon Musk pulls Disney from Tesla

If they want to play petty Elon can play petty as well It’s time we stop playing fair with these bias companies that despise us. Follow us if you agree! — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 23, 2023

Conservatives state that it is time for other conservatives to fight back the liberal companies as they do not seem to want to work together. Could this be the beginning of a new trend where companies are distancing from each other simply due to their political stance? Typically, these things are generally not something that is openly discussed.

i’d say X is hurting more from having Disney ads (and therefore money) being pulled compared to Disney having their (one of several) streaming services pulled from the built-in console of a specific car model. I think they’ll be fine — Oz (@VideoGameCowOTD) December 24, 2023

Others state that if some Tesla owners were using the app, it would not simply disappear from your screen. However, if you never used the app, it would. For the most part, it was seen as a form of advertising the streaming platform in these luxury electric cars. But many believe that this will not affect Disney in any way.

