After Disney pulls from X, Elon Musk pulls them from Tesla screens 

December 25, 2023
Disney

The subtle drama between Disney and Elon Musk has reached greater levels. Many noticed that the animation company removed their advertisements from X due to certain disputes regarding political opinions. However, it seems that their platform is removed from Teslas as well in retaliation to their advertisement removals. 

Vulture states, Tesla cars no longer support the Disney+ app, leaving drivers without access to the streaming service. Reports suggest this change might stem from Elon Musk’s anger over Disney pulling ads from Twitter, which he also owns. Some are voicing out their frustration about the situation, highlighting the inconvenience for parents and children. 

Tesla and Disney+ haven’t officially commented, but sources indicate the app’s removal from the car interface, particularly for drivers who hadn’t previously used it. Despite this, there are sneaky ways to still access Disney+ through the car’s browser. Musk’s clash with Disney stemmed from his response to companies pulling ads from Twitter due to controversial content. 

His aggressive remarks at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit might have influenced the app’s removal from Tesla’s screens, prompting a need for elaborate workarounds to access it.

Conservatives state that it is time for other conservatives to fight back the liberal companies as they do not seem to want to work together. Could this be the beginning of a new trend where companies are distancing from each other simply due to their political stance? Typically, these things are generally not something that is openly discussed. 

 

Others state that if some Tesla owners were using the app, it would not simply disappear from your screen. However, if you never used the app, it would. For the most part, it was seen as a form of advertising the streaming platform in these luxury electric cars. But many believe that this will not affect Disney in any way. 

James Dyson did not hold back in criticizing Tories after seeing UK’s GDP fall

