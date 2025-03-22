Celebrity

After a cancer scare, Taiwanese celebrity Vivian Hsu wishes for more time on her 50th birthday

March 22, 2025

TAIWAN: As reported by The Straits Times, Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu marked her 50th birthday on March 19 with a heartfelt wish: more time.

Celebrating the milestone in Taipei with close friends and her nine-year-old son, Hsu shared joyful photos of the occasion on Instagram the next day.

Photo: Instagram/Vivian Hsu

Event with special meaning

The event held special meaning, as Hsu had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer in 2024 after being diagnosed during a routine health check. Though the recovery temporarily affected her singing voice, she shared that she’s now doing well.

Reflecting on her journey, Hsu wrote: “There’s still so much I want to do. If wishes come true, I wish for peace, safety, and health. I hope to be given more time—and that we all carry our inner child with us so we can remain brave and fearless.”

“Small, pleasant surprise”

Her birthday festivities included a cosy meal with friends, among them actress Ruby Lin and singers Princess Ai and Julia Peng. She also enjoyed a surprise at Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, where she was delighted to discover she qualified for free admission as a city resident. “A small, pleasant surprise,” she noted.

Now a single mother—following her 2023 divorce from Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee—Hsu continues to divide her time between Taiwan and Singapore, where she lives with her son.

“To the next 25 years”

One of the highlights of her birthday was a handmade pop-up card and candle from her son, who spent over an hour crafting them.

“25 + 25 years—there are too many people to thank,” she wrote. “The mundane is the most romantic: free entry to a theme park, a roller coaster with my son, a homemade candle, family around me—these are all romantic. Here’s to the next 25 years.”

