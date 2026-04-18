After 10 years in Singapore, expat couple moves to Malaysia for bigger home and lower cost of living, but not without downsides

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: After nearly 10 years in Singapore (SG), an expat couple has decided they have had enough of the fast pace and rising costs in the Little Red Dot, so they packed up their stuff and moved to Kuala Lumpur (KL) in Malaysia, trading efficiency for breathing room.

Their story, shared on YouTube, gained much attention, with many viewers resonating with the trade-offs they described. Some agreed with their reasons. Others pointed out what Singapore still does better.

Why did they leave Singapore?

The expats, Sowmya and Mothi, from India, said the decision to move was gradual, driven by a desire for more space and a different lifestyle.

In SG, they paid about S$4,000 per month for a two-bedroom condominium of about 750 square feet, but in KL Bangsar, they now live in a home close to 2,000 square feet at a much lower cost.

Groceries also stood out as they used to spend around S$250 to S$300 weekly in SG. In KL, they now spend about RM400 to RM500, roughly S$128 to S$160. That is about half, with more variety in what they buy.

They also liked the flexibility of buying smaller quantities, something they said reminded them of home.

What Malaysia offers, and what it doesn’t

Nevertheless, the couple didn’t paint Malaysia as all perfect either. They understood the trade-offs with Singapore.

According to them, SG still leads in public transport, safety, and basic infrastructure. Getting around without a car is easy in Singapore, but in KL, a car is almost a necessity.

They also said personal safety requires more awareness. New habits like checking car locks and staying alert became part of daily life. Clean drinking water was another difference that led them to subscribe to a filtration service, which, in their opinion, they didn’t have to in SG.

Still, they felt Malaysia offered something Singapore doesn’t emphasise as much: a slower pace, more social interaction, and a stronger sense of community. They described Malaysians as more open to casual conversations and neighbourly contact. Social life felt less rushed and more centred on gatherings and family.

Rising living costs in Singapore

This move also indicates that the rising living costs in Singapore are pushing some residents to rethink what they value.

For professionals who can work remotely or earn across borders, Malaysia presents a practical option. Lower housing costs and daily expenses can stretch income further. At the same time, it comes with downsides in infrastructure and convenience.

Online reactions to the couple’s video showed a split view. Some Singapore-based viewers said they would consider the same move if work allowed. Others stressed that Singapore’s safety and reliability are hard to replace.

A practical trade-off, but not a perfect switch

The couple’s experience shows that this isn’t about one place being better than the other. It is just about priorities.

Singapore offers structure, safety, and efficiency. Malaysia offers space, lower costs, and a slower rhythm. For Mothi and Sowmya, the balance tipped toward lifestyle. They said they feel more at home now, even with the compromises.

There is no single “right” place to live

The better way to make such choices is to focus on what matters more at a given stage of one’s life.

For some, it is stability and convenience. For others, it is time, space, and a different pace. The smart move isn’t chasing trends, but choosing what fits your reality and being honest about the limitations that come with it.