‘2024 aespa Live Tour – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE,’ aespa’s second solo concert, occurred in Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 30th.

Their distinct stage presence was on full display as they opened with “Drama,” “Black Mamba,” and “Salty & Sweet,” then went on to “Supernova,” “Mine,” and “Illusion.”

“Thank you all for coming today as well,” Karina said as aespa met their MYs (fans) following the event.

“Let’s enjoy ourselves and make the most of this day,” Ningning added. Winter conveyed her enthusiasm at the night’s spirit.

Impressive performance

aespa continued with “Thirsty,” “Prologue,” and “Long Chat,” impressing the audience with their performances and the elaborate stage setup, including wide-screen LED displays and fireworks.

Each member’s solo stage featured songs they had written and composed, showing their growth and talent since their first concert.

Giselle performed “Dopamine,” Karina did “Up,” Ningning showcased “Bored,” and Winter presented “Spark,” each receiving enthusiastic cheers.

Giselle shared her feelings on her solo stage, saying, “Have you topped out your dopamine? We spoke about everything and wrote the song. I will be glad to present it to you.”

Winter showed her appreciation for fans, “I wanted to be with MYs on my solo stage. I then built a system allowing me to pivot and highlight MYs.”

Special guest appearance

Special guests like Taeyeon, Hyeri, and John Park attended to support aespa. The group performed 26 songs, including new tracks from their first full album and hits like “Next Level” and “Spicy.”

The concert also featured a character from aespa’s universe, Navis, who added a unique touch.

Winter shared her emotions as the concert concluded, thanking MYs and expressing hopes for a larger venue next time.

Giselle expressed gratitude for the support and promised to show new sides in future concerts.

Karina thanked the fans, saying, “Because of you, we are complete.” Ningning noted their hard work despite limited time, aiming to give their best performance.

aespa will start a global tour in 14 Asian and Australian locations after the concerts in Seoul, and early the following year, the band will go to the Americas and Europe.