Entertainment

aespa dazzles their fans with electrifying performances at their 2nd solo concert in Seoul

ByLydia Koh

July 1, 2024

‘2024 aespa Live Tour – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE,’ aespa’s second solo concert, occurred in Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 30th.

Their distinct stage presence was on full display as they opened with “Drama,” “Black Mamba,” and “Salty & Sweet,” then went on to “Supernova,” “Mine,” and “Illusion.”

“Thank you all for coming today as well,” Karina said as aespa met their MYs (fans) following the event.

“Let’s enjoy ourselves and make the most of this day,” Ningning added. Winter conveyed her enthusiasm at the night’s spirit.

Photo: Wikipedia/aespa

Impressive performance

aespa continued with “Thirsty,” “Prologue,” and “Long Chat,” impressing the audience with their performances and the elaborate stage setup, including wide-screen LED displays and fireworks.

Each member’s solo stage featured songs they had written and composed, showing their growth and talent since their first concert.

Giselle performed “Dopamine,” Karina did “Up,” Ningning showcased “Bored,” and Winter presented “Spark,” each receiving enthusiastic cheers.

See also  ‘He is probably the worst singer’ — Singaporean blogger Xiaxue shares thoughts on Jay Chou's concert

Giselle shared her feelings on her solo stage, saying, “Have you topped out your dopamine? We spoke about everything and wrote the song. I will be glad to present it to you.”

Winter showed her appreciation for fans, “I wanted to be with MYs on my solo stage. I then built a system allowing me to pivot and highlight MYs.”

Special guest appearance

Special guests like Taeyeon, Hyeri, and John Park attended to support aespa. The group performed 26 songs, including new tracks from their first full album and hits like “Next Level” and “Spicy.”

The concert also featured a character from aespa’s universe, Navis, who added a unique touch.

Winter shared her emotions as the concert concluded, thanking MYs and expressing hopes for a larger venue next time.

Giselle expressed gratitude for the support and promised to show new sides in future concerts.

Karina thanked the fans, saying, “Because of you, we are complete.” Ningning noted their hard work despite limited time, aiming to give their best performance.

See also  aespa member accused of animal abuse

aespa will start a global tour in 14 Asian and Australian locations after the concerts in Seoul, and early the following year, the band will go to the Americas and Europe.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.