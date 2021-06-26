Advertisement for tuition service with numerous written mistakes, netizens point out the irony

- Advertisement -

A netizen shared an advertisement for tuition services on Facebook and invited quite a few laughs among other netizens.

The netizen posted a photo of the advertisement to a Facebook group called “Complaint Singapore” and tersely captioned it “I will not hire this kind of tuition teacher.”

The advertisement in the picture mentioned that tuition services for Chinese, English, Math, and Science subjects were offered.

The fees for the different education levels were indicated in the advertisement. According to the advertisement, the teachers tutor students who range still being in kindergarten to those who are currently studying in junior college. It was also stated that a material fee of $40 must be paid every half a year.

According to the advertisement, it would cover skills such as composition, comprehension, oral, and han yu ping yin, which is the language writing system for standard Mandarin. It also states that it is willing to take up to five students during each lesson.

In addition, the advertisement includes a short section about the teachers.

Among the teachers at the tuition centre, one of them is named Mdm Lin, who is in charge of teaching students Mandarin. She claims to have been in the education industry for over two decades and has encountered quite a few students who lacked interest in the subject.

She claims to have had excellent progress with her students after her lessons and also emphasizes the importance of memory among students. She mentions in the advertisement that she will work on improving students’ concentration and memory.

Mdm Lin also introduces another teacher named Mr Hong. Mr Hong is said to be an experienced teacher who is in charge of teaching English, Math, and Science to students.

The same message is repeated below in Mandarin. While the location and contact information is stated below, the netizen has taken the liberty to redact said information.

Quite a few comments and remarks were written on the copy of the advertisement, pointing out the various mistakes scattered throughout. Grammatical issues and spelling errors could be spotted.

Many questioned the capabilities of the teachers providing the tuition service.

Meanwhile, some others questioned why tuition services for those in kindergarten were provided.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

