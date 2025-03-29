Actress-host Kanny Theng and Singaporean actor Desmond Ng now married

SINGAPORE: As reported by The Straits Times, Singaporean actor Desmond Ng and actress Kanny Theng have become husband and wife. Mediacorp star Desmond Ng announced his happy news to the public through an Instagram post on March 28, when he turned 37. At 38, Theng has a professional relationship with King Kong Media Production.

Together for about 10 years

The couple started dating after meeting through mutual friends, and now, they have been together for about 10 years. On Jan 9, 2024, during a trip with friends to Yangmingshan National Park in Taiwan, Ng asked Theng to marry him. He proposed with a steel Cartier watch she admired instead of a traditional ring while presenting her with a bouquet of roses.

Their original plan of simply registering their marriage changed to hosting a small wedding dinner after their families suggested it. Ng learned their parents wanted a celebration, which led them to select Mar 28 because it is during Theng’s birthday month, adding extra significance.

Ng, who gained recognition for his role in Your World In Mine and received a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Star Awards, shared his excitement: “I want to share this joyful moment with everyone.”

Natural and carefree

While the couple has been together for many years, they maintain that their relationship feels natural and carefree, to the point that they don’t remember their official start date or who initiated it.

Ng found Theng’s adventurous personality appealing as she pushed him to explore new experiences outside his familiar boundaries. He also noted her love for cooking.

Theng admired Ng for his warmth around children and the elderly and called him a genuinely kind person. The couple shared their hope to start a family sometime in the future. In their relationship, love has consistently felt both effortless and genuine.