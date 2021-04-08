Entertainment Celebrity Abusive ex-husband hid over 20 CCTV cameras around the house, says Chinese...

Abusive ex-husband hid over 20 CCTV cameras around the house, says Chinese actress

Now he is in jail and she has her own business empire

Chinese actress Huang Yi divorced with Huang Yiqing in 2014. Picture: Weibo

It is no secret that there is drama surrounding Chinese actress Huang Yi’s second marriage. Huang Yi accused her ex-husband, businessman Huang Yiqing, of hitting her in 2014. She even shared photos of what she alleged was evidence of his domestic violence. He denied the claims and fought back by arguing that she faked her injuries.

Huang Yi recently appeared on a variety show to share more chilling stories of mistreatment. She did not mention any names but it was heavily implied that she was referring to her ex-husband.

Huang Yi shows evidence of the abuse. Picture: YouTube

The 43-year-old became famous after taking over Vicki Zhao’s iconic role as Xiaoyanzi in My Fair Princess III. 

She revealed that her ex had more than 20 CCTV cameras installed around the house. “You would suddenly find one anywhere at any time. You could open a cabinet and discover one in there too,” she recalled, admitting that it was a “very scary” time in her life. Yiqing reportedly had a very bad temper and would get angry over minor issues without warning, reported 8days.sg.

When Huang Yi missed any of his calls, he would angrily demand to know why she did not answer the call and then throw his phone for no reason at all.

Huang Yi shared that he started abusing her when she was six months pregnant with their daughter but she somehow managed to forgive him. After being married for three years, the couple divorced in 2014.

These days, Huang Yi is doing a lot better than her ex-husband. Yiqing was sentenced to 15 years of prison for drug trafficking last year.

The businessman was also deprived of his political rights for three years and had 50,000 yuan (S$10,000) of his belongings seized. Huang Yi then launched her own empire, which includes a diaper brand, a beauty company, two confinement centres, and a cake biz that reportedly rakes in a staggering 100 million yuan (S$20 million) a year./TISGFollow us on Social Media

