About 2.2 million adult S’poreans have not used SingapoRediscovers vouchers which will expire on June 30

Singapore – Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) Chan Chun Sing announced that about three-quarters of adult Singaporeans had not redeemed their SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV), which will expire at the end of June.

About 2.2 million Singaporeans have not used their vouchers, said Mr Chan in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (April 5).

As of March 28, 2021, over 760,000 adult Singaporeans have used their SRV at least once. Collectively, more than S$108 million in vouchers and additional expenditure has been spent under the scheme, said Mr Chan.

“To encourage more usage, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with the onboarded merchants and authorised booking partners, will intensify efforts in the next few months,” he noted.

This includes sharing products and promotions across attractions, tours, and hotels, through STB and the authorised booking partner channels.

Merchants are also encouraged to continue creating interesting products or bundles that will appeal to different groups of Singaporeans, or work with each other to create such products, said Mr Chan.

Under the SRV initiative, introduced in September 2020, every Singaporean aged 18 and above last year would receive S$100 worth of vouchers to be used on staycations, attraction tickets or tours.

Child and youth tickets for attractions and tours were also given a S$10 subsidy under the scheme.

Mr Chan highlighted that there is currently no change to the redemption deadline of June 30, 2021.

“We will continue to monitor the redemption rate over the remaining months before considering if any extension of the redemption deadline is warranted.”

Mr Chan also encouraged Singaporeans to redeem their vouchers early so that they can select their preferred products and timeslots./TISG

