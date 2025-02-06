SINGAPORE: Fazley Elahi, affectionately known as Rubel, was a migrant worker in Singapore. However, he was more than that—he was an extraordinary individual whose contributions to the community will never be forgotten. His remarkable life, marked by his passion for advocacy and his enduring resilience, continues to inspire countless others even after his passing on Feb 4, at the age of 38.

A fighter until the very end

Mr Fazley, originally from the Noakhali district in Bangladesh, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Despite undergoing treatment, the cancer rapidly spread throughout his body. However, even in the face of such adversity, he continued to give back to the community that had become his second home.

His dedication remained unwavering, and in 2024, he helped organise the Migrant Cultural Show before returning to Bangladesh to spend precious time with his family and seek further treatment. In an interview with Channel News Asia (CNA) before leaving Singapore, Mr Fazley expressed his hope that Singapore would one day be a place that treated its migrant workers with even more respect and kindness.

He also revealed the deep affection he felt for the city and its people: “I have been loved by this city and these people; the same way, I love this city and these people.”

Rubel’s legacy of compassion

Mr Fazley’s story of resilience and kindness inspired an outpouring of solidarity from the Singapore public, who raised funds to support his medical treatment in India. His friends and the wider community also came together to provide him with a replacement income, ensuring that his family could build up savings for the future.

As former Nominated Member of Parliament, Anthea Ong, shared with CNA, “I am thankful that the fundraising effort in Singapore helped him to go home and spend some time with his family for the last 18 months, especially his son Rihan. He was so determined to live for Rihan.”

Mr Fazley’s legacy will also be embedded in the CritiCare Fund for Migrant Workers, which he inspired. His vision of creating a more inclusive society, where migrant workers can thrive, will continue to live on through the work of this fund and the many lives it will reach.

A figurehead in the migrant community

One of the defining aspects of Mr Fazley’s life was his commitment to uplifting fellow migrant workers. He co-founded the Migrant Cultural Show in 2018, an annual event that showcased the hidden talents of migrant workers in Singapore. This show not only allowed workers to express themselves through singing, dancing, and poetry but also gave them a platform to demonstrate their creativity and contribute to the cultural landscape of the city.

His close friend and co-founder of the cultural show, Mr Ak Zilani, described him as a “cheerful person, very brave, and one of the most kind-hearted people I ever knew.”

Mr Zilani reflected on how Mr Fazley’s influence changed him as a person, saying, “I was a different person before I met him. I was very shy, very quiet… After I met him, I built up a community, met new people… During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped so many workers, so many dormitories.”

Ms Yuliatun Suraji, another key figure in the Migrant Cultural Show’s organising committee, emphasised Mr Fazley’s passion for promoting migrant workers’ contributions to Singapore. “He wanted to show everyone that migrant workers have (made) big contributions to Singapore,” she told CNA.

Fazley’s determination

Fazley was not only a leader within the migrant community but also an avid learner. He completed a BCA Diploma and had nearly finished a degree in construction management, balancing his studies with work and his cancer treatment. Despite his illness, his dedication never faltered. Ms Ong, who had mentored Mr Fazley, recalled how he “did well and despite his chemotherapy and work, his attendance was 100%.”

One of his dreams was to become the first migrant worker in Singapore to graduate from a local university and ultimately apply for permanent residency. This goal was a testament to his deep love for Singapore and his commitment to making a lasting impact.

An inspiration to others

Fazley Elahi’s journey is a powerful reminder of the difference one individual can make in their community. Through his advocacy, his leadership, and his boundless compassion, he not only uplifted his fellow migrant workers but also touched the hearts of Singaporeans.

His legacy will continue to inspire and change lives for many years to come. As Mr Zilani put it, “He gave the migrant community the hope that we can be organisers too. We can be our own leaders too. We don’t have to rely on others to lift us up. We can lift ourselves up too.”

The story of Fazley Elahi is a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and community. He will be dearly missed but will always be remembered for the indelible mark he left on the lives of so many.

Featured image by Channel NewsAsia (for illustration purposes only)