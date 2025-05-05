A day after the ballot: Is Singapore quietly boiling over the election results?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: More than 24 hours after Singaporeans cast their votes, Singapore seems peaceful, but online debates continue and questions asked about the direction the electorate has chosen. With the certified results established, Singaporeans all over the city-state have started processing the consequences for Singapore’s political and social future.

On social media platforms like Reddit, a divergent conversation unfolds. A few netizens point to the vocal character of opposition supporters, contending that their dissatisfaction set off public discussions, while followers of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) voices remain inaudible, confident of their party’s victory.

“If supporters of the opposition tend to be more vocal, it is because they are unhappy and disgruntled; on the other hand, PAP supporters remain silent because they are expecting the customary result. It’s the typical instance of a vocal minority versus a silent majority,” said one commenter.

Nevertheless, the election outcomes were not without displeasure for some. One commenter voiced his displeasure over the election of Ng Chee Meng, as opposed to his hope that opposition leader Chee Soon Juan would have the chance to have a seat and speak in Parliament. “If someone like Ng can win a seat, something is very wrong with our system,” he grieved.

Another comment presented a more nuanced take on the narrative about new citizens and their political predilections. “While some new citizens are pro-PAP, I don’t find that to be always the case. Surprisingly, there are still many who would opt to choose candidates belonging to the opposition,” the commenter stated.

Notwithstanding these complaints, several observers claimed that the PAP’s strong performance in the election was not just a consequence of strategic moves alone. “The PAP’s support on the ground is stronger than many anticipated,” one user maintained, mentioning the political environment during the 2020 elections when the pandemic was a vital issue.

For others, the results confirmed their conviction that Singaporeans generally prefer the PAP’s compact leadership, solid management, and commitment. “This election showed us what Singaporeans really want—PAP,” one netizen said, highlighting the stability that the party has brought to the Lion City.

A long-time constituent reflected on his experience in the four elections he has participated in, admitting the supremacy of the PAP and acknowledging that even with the mounting presence of opposition groups, the incumbent’s stable governance still proves to be appealing to many. “What we have now is good. It’s an equilibrium, and we don’t need to shake it. The opposition should consolidate, form alliances, and avoid the pitfalls of fragmented leadership,” the commenter concluded.

As Singapore moves forward, the discussion continues, with people evaluating the consequences of their polling choices in an environment of ever-changing political discourse.