“Bad Memory Eraser” features Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon just inches apart from a kiss

ByLydia Koh

August 30, 2024

MBN’s “Bad Memory Eraser” has teased an intense moment between Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon that brings them close to sharing a kiss.

The romantic drama “Bad Memory Eraser” centres on a man whose life changes as a result of a memory eraser and the lady who decides his fate. JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong plays Lee Kun, a former tennis prodigy who lost his confidence after an injury. Jin Se Yeon stars as Kyung Joo Yeon, a neuropsychiatrist who accidentally becomes Lee Kun’s fake first love through memory manipulation.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Jae Joong

Spoilers Ahead

In the latest stills from the upcoming episode, Lee Kun and Kyung Joo Yeon lock eyes while pressing their lips against the same can of beer. After a long day at work, they crack open a beer to relax, but end up rushing to sip the overflowing foam at the same time—leading to a heart-stopping moment that leaves them blushing.

Flustered by their close encounter, Kyung Joo Yeon cools her flushed face with her hands, while Lee Kun tries to calm his racing heart by gulping down his beer. Later, Kyung Joo Yeon finds herself unable to sleep, still feeling the rush from the moment. As she sits on the sofa, her longing expression hints that she may have fallen in love.

See also  Jin Se Yeon and Yang Hye Ji form a bond in "Bad Memory Eraser" following their drinking

A netizen commented on Instagram, “I love Lee-gun😍 Bad memory eraser cheers!” Another commenter added,”Bad memory eraser I love you 💚✨”

Kim Jae Joong is a renowned South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter, best known as a member of the popular boy group JYJ, alongside Park Yoochun and Kim Junsu. He has achieved great success in both the music and entertainment industries.

ByLydia Koh

