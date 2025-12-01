// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 1, 2025
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Property
Less than 1 min.Read

999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at Peninsula Plaza has been launched for sale through an expression of interest (EOI) exercise by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W).

The offering comprises two 999-year leasehold units measuring 102 sq m and 228 sq m. According to C&W, the units may be purchased separately or as a combined lot. The larger unit features six façade display windows facing North Bridge Road, while both units enjoy prominent frontage directly in front of the building’s main escalator and sit opposite the City Hall MRT Interchange.

Peninsula Plaza benefits from steady footfall from surrounding office towers, educational institutions and cultural attractions, given its location. The EOI exercise is scheduled to close on Jan 15, 2026.

C&W noted in its release that no Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) applies to the property. The sale is open to both corporate entities and foreign purchasers.

See also  UK student accommodation buildings acquired by SPH for $321 million
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

Singaporean woman arrested in Kuala Lumpur for driving sports car with expired licence

MALAYSIA: A 40-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested in Kuala...
Asia

Vietnam, Thailand, and now Indonesia: Hundreds dead due to heaviest rainfall in SEA in years

INDONESIA: Hundreds of people are said to be missing...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man unhappy after delivery rider leaves parcel at his door despite instructions not to, others say this is not uncommon

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to a local complaint group...

Couple arrested in Singapore for traveling to the country specifically for begging for food and money

SINGAPORE: A Chinese couple claimed to be penniless and...

Elderly woman became emotional as volunteers clean her ‘garbage house’

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman used to live with her...

Parents express support for upcoming bans on phones at secondary schools

SINGAPORE: Starting next January, secondary school students will be...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //