999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at Peninsula Plaza has been launched for sale through an expression of interest (EOI) exercise by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W).

The offering comprises two 999-year leasehold units measuring 102 sq m and 228 sq m. According to C&W, the units may be purchased separately or as a combined lot. The larger unit features six façade display windows facing North Bridge Road, while both units enjoy prominent frontage directly in front of the building’s main escalator and sit opposite the City Hall MRT Interchange.

Peninsula Plaza benefits from steady footfall from surrounding office towers, educational institutions and cultural attractions, given its location. The EOI exercise is scheduled to close on Jan 15, 2026.

C&W noted in its release that no Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) applies to the property. The sale is open to both corporate entities and foreign purchasers.