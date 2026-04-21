92% of new Singapore lawyers are already using Al in their work: Chief Justice Menon

SINGAPORE: About one in three newly admitted lawyers in Singapore is considering leaving the profession within three years, raising fresh concerns about retention in a sector already grappling with rapid change.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon highlighted the issue on Monday (Apr 20) during his address at the High Court auditorium, where 321 new lawyers were welcomed to the Bar across three sessions held over two days.

Citing a survey conducted among the new entrants, he said a third indicated they were likely to leave legal practice within a few years. Among the main reasons cited were heavy workloads, unsupportive workplace environments and limited access to mentorship.

While acknowledging that there are multiple contributing factors, Chief Justice Menon pointed to the growing complexity of legal work as a key driver. He said the demands of the profession have intensified not only because of developments in the law itself but also due to the increasingly challenging environments in which lawyers operate.

He also drew attention to two major issues confronting the profession at a time of significant transition: the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and concerns over the long-term sustainability of legal practice. These pressures, he noted, are felt most acutely by junior lawyers.

The survey found that 92% of newly admitted lawyers are already using AI in their work. While the technology has improved efficiency, Chief Justice Menon warned that it could fundamentally alter traditional training pathways. Tasks such as legal research and drafting, once considered essential for building foundational skills, are increasingly being handled by machines.

He cautioned that if such work is no longer carried out by young lawyers, the profession must confront how best to ensure they still develop the critical thinking, discipline and judgment required for good lawyering.

Beyond training, AI is also expected to reshape the economics of legal services. Clients are likely to demand quicker turnaround times, lower costs, and greater transparency in pricing. At the same time, some work traditionally handled by law firms may shift to alternative service providers, potentially reducing both the volume and value of conventional legal work.

This, in turn, could weaken demand for junior lawyers, at least in the near term.

Chief Justice Menon stressed that these changes have far-reaching implications. They could influence whether talented individuals are drawn to the profession and whether they choose to remain in it. He added that the pressures lawyers face also affect their performance, mental well-being and the profession’s ability to uphold ethical standards.

Leadership within law firms and organisations will play a crucial role in addressing these challenges, particularly in shaping workplace culture and setting expectations.

In response, the legal sector has begun rolling out initiatives aimed at strengthening professional development, improving AI competency and promoting more sustainable work practices. Efforts are also underway to deepen understanding of AI tools and their limitations, ensuring that lawyers are able to critically assess their outputs.

The Singapore Academy of Law, for instance, has partnered with Microsoft to produce practical guides and organise training sessions focused on the use of AI in legal work.

However, Chief Justice Menon emphasised that technical skills alone will not be sufficient. He underscored the importance of qualities that cannot be replicated by technology, such as ethical reasoning, sound judgment, empathy and the courage to give clients honest advice.

Ultimately, he said, the challenge is not only to equip lawyers with the tools to work alongside AI, but also to ensure the profession continues to prioritise distinctly human attributes like integrity, responsibility and discernment.

Efforts are also being directed at safeguarding the long-term health of the profession through training initiatives and career guidance programmes aimed at supporting lawyers throughout their careers.