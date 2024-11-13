;
Business

90% business leaders look for critical thinking skills when they seek to hire new staff

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by NTUC LearningHub has highlighted the growing importance of critical thinking skills in today’s job market.

According to the survey, over 90% of business leaders believe these skills are crucial when recruiting new employees.

The survey also emphasized the role of critical thinking in enhancing employees’ technical abilities, especially in the face of rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

NTUC LearningHub’s findings reveal a widespread consensus among business leaders that critical thinking is essential for improving and complementing the technical skill sets of employees.

However, despite this recognition, the survey also uncovered a significant gap in the current thinking skills across organizations.

More than 80% of the leaders admitted that their companies still face challenges in ensuring their workforce possesses the necessary thinking skills.

The report further revealed that although 90% of leaders agree that all employees should have a baseline level of critical thinking abilities, only 43% of organizations have implemented training programs to develop these skills in the past year.

See also  "What do I say when my boss fires me?" — Employee asks after finding out his bosses are about to let him go

This discrepancy points to a disconnect between the recognition of critical thinking’s importance and the practical steps taken to foster its development within the workforce.

Leaders interviewed for the survey identified several obstacles to improving thinking skills in their organizations.

These included the lack of clear measurement tools to assess progress, inconsistent understanding of what constitutes effective thinking skills, and challenges in tailoring training programs to suit the specific needs of different roles or departments.

The findings highlight the need for businesses to acknowledge the importance of critical thinking and take concrete steps toward integrating it into employee development strategies.

As emerging technologies like AI continue to reshape industries, developing strong thinking skills will be increasingly vital for organizations aiming to remain competitive and adaptable in the evolving job market.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Grab reports third-quarter profit of S$20 million, reversing year-ago loss

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

90% business leaders look for critical thinking skills when they seek to hire new staff

November 13, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

“Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Man quits his IT job due to stress but ends up driving for Grab/Gojek 14 hours a day because he can’t find another job

November 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.