SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by NTUC LearningHub has highlighted the growing importance of critical thinking skills in today’s job market.

According to the survey, over 90% of business leaders believe these skills are crucial when recruiting new employees.

The survey also emphasized the role of critical thinking in enhancing employees’ technical abilities, especially in the face of rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

NTUC LearningHub’s findings reveal a widespread consensus among business leaders that critical thinking is essential for improving and complementing the technical skill sets of employees.

However, despite this recognition, the survey also uncovered a significant gap in the current thinking skills across organizations.

More than 80% of the leaders admitted that their companies still face challenges in ensuring their workforce possesses the necessary thinking skills.

The report further revealed that although 90% of leaders agree that all employees should have a baseline level of critical thinking abilities, only 43% of organizations have implemented training programs to develop these skills in the past year.

This discrepancy points to a disconnect between the recognition of critical thinking’s importance and the practical steps taken to foster its development within the workforce.

Leaders interviewed for the survey identified several obstacles to improving thinking skills in their organizations.

These included the lack of clear measurement tools to assess progress, inconsistent understanding of what constitutes effective thinking skills, and challenges in tailoring training programs to suit the specific needs of different roles or departments.

The findings highlight the need for businesses to acknowledge the importance of critical thinking and take concrete steps toward integrating it into employee development strategies.

As emerging technologies like AI continue to reshape industries, developing strong thinking skills will be increasingly vital for organizations aiming to remain competitive and adaptable in the evolving job market.