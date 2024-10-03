SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Indeed has revealed that a significant majority of employers in Singapore (88%) recognize the potential for talent loss resulting from a failure to respect work-life boundaries. The survey highlights a growing concern among businesses regarding the balance between productivity and employee well-being in an increasingly demanding work environment.

Despite this awareness, a considerable 78% of employer respondents voiced apprehension about potential productivity losses if they committed to never contacting employees outside of contracted hours. This data points to the tension between the desire for constant availability and the necessity of maintaining healthy work-life boundaries.

The survey findings indicate that regular disruptions to employees’ personal time can lead to severe consequences, including increased burnout, diminished engagement, and higher turnover rates. Such challenges not only affect individual employees but can also significantly impact overall workplace morale and efficiency.

Furthermore, the survey reveals that nearly half of employees (46%) would contemplate leaving their jobs if a “right to disconnect” policy were implemented and subsequently ignored. This statistic underscores the urgent need for employers to establish and respect boundaries that prioritize employee well-being.

In addition to talent retention challenges, the data shows that 59% of respondents reported disruptions to their personal lives due to after-hours work communications. Additionally, 37% of employers indicated that such disruptions have negatively affected their employees’ mental and physical health.

Saumitra Chand, a career expert at Indeed, emphasized the importance of respecting work-life boundaries in today’s competitive job market. “In today’s talent-driven market, boundaries aren’t a weakness; they’re a competitive advantage,” she said, “Companies that embrace structured downtime will not only attract top talent but also foster a culture where employees thrive.”

The survey also highlights a concerning trend: Singaporeans currently work an average of 44 hours per week, surpassing the traditional 40-hour workweek. This increase in working hours further emphasizes the need for clear boundaries and structured downtime to safeguard employee health and retain talent.

As Singaporean employers grapple with these issues, the survey results serve as a critical reminder of the importance of fostering a workplace culture that respects work-life boundaries, thereby ensuring both employee satisfaction and organizational success.

