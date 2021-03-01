8 women Nick Jonas dated before marrying Priyanka Chopra

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — Nick Jonas has a soft spot for famous women. Before tying the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, he had his fair share of Hollywood hookups. Jonas and Chopra have a 10-year age gap and they celebrated their nuptials with a lavish three-day wedding celebration in India. Ahead of the big day, the couple were spotted in Beverly Hills getting their marriage licence. Page Six previously reported that they got engaged in July 2018 after just two months of dating. The youngest Jonas brother had a string of Hollywood girlfriends before getting hitched. Page Six listed his previous squeezes before he wifed up.

Miley Cyrus

After meeting at a charity event, Miley Cyrus and Jonas started dating in 2006 when they were both 13 years old. Jonas joined Cyrus on her Best of Both Worlds tour as an opening act with the Jonas Brothers. Cyrus’s song 7 Things was about Jonas. Years later, Jonas admitted that his song Wedding Bells was about the Disney alum. Their relationship did not last long and, despite being musical inspirations for each other, they split up in December 2007.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Jonas started going out in 2008. Gomez appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for Burnin’ Up that year. Their relationship also got burnt up. The couple called it quits after a few months of dating in 2009 and briefly reunited again the following year before splitting up for good shortly after. Gomez talked about dating the same guy as Cyrus, telling W Magazine in 2016, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16 … We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Delta Goodrem

Jonas started his pattern of dating older women when he dated Delta Goodrem back in 2011. The Australian singer is eight years older than Jonas and the couple dated for 10 months before breaking up in February 2012. Five years later the exes fueled rumours that they rekindled their romance when Jonas shared a photo with Goodrem on his Instagram. The rumour did not amount to anything and it appeared that they were just friends.

Olivia Culpo

In 2013, Jonas rebounded with Olivia Culpo, beginning his first long-term relationship. The former Miss Universe appeared in Jonas’ music video for his hit song Jealous in 2014.

He later admitted that he wrote the song about Culpo, telling Wendy Williams, “We went out one night and this guy was looking at her for a little too long … I really got into it and then I decided to … just process this a different way and go into the studio and write this song.”

According to Us Weekly, the couple broke up in June 2015 after dating for two years.

Kendall Jenner

It was rumoured that Kendall Jenner and Jonas had a brief fling in 2015. It was reported that they were set up by Jenner’s close friend Gigi Hadid who was seeing the singer’s brother Joe at the time. Although the duo never confirmed their relationship, Jonas told E! News that he and Jenner would hang out with Hadid and his brother.

Kate Hudson

Jonas dated another older woman yet again when he dated Kate Hudson who is 13 years older than him. In September 2015, Page Six reported that the pair started hanging out together, fuelling rumours that they were a couple. An insider told TMZ that Hudson and Jonas “absolutely hooked up” but an insider shared with Page Siz that they were hanging out but not dating.

Hudson and Jonas spent time together in Miami and Disneyland, but their fling did not amount to much although Jonas shared about his respect for Hudson.

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he told Complex in January 2016.

“Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Lily Collins

After Hudson, Jonas moved on to Lily Collins. In May 2016, Jonas shared about dating the Emily In Paris star.

“We went out a couple of times. She is amazing,” he told The Sun at the time. “We have known each other for years, just running in the same circles.”

Her dad, however, seemed to be under the impression that they were just friends.

“[I’m] not sure what Nick looks like,” Phil Collins told Yahoo when asked about the potential romance. “But Lily called me the other day and she was in Mammoth where all this was happening. ‘I’m here with a friend,’ she told me and said it’s not serious. It’s just friends.”

Things eventually fizzled for the stars.

Georgia Fowler

Jonas was reportedly romantically linked to Georgia Fowler in 2016. An insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time that they were “casually dating”. In November 2016, Fowler and Jonas were spotted attending the engagement party of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in New York City where they reportedly “cuddled in a corner”. However, his romance with the Victoria’s Secret model did not go much further than that.

Priyanka Chopra

In May 2018, Jonas started seeing Priyanka Chopra after they were seen together on several occasions. From there, things quickly escalated and by August that year the couple got engaged after just two months of dating.

Jonas opened up about his relationship with Chopra shortly after, telling Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, “We met through a friend, so we got connected first over text and we started talking for a while, and it was about six months before we met up in person.”

By December, they got married. /TISG

