8 in 10 Singapore workers think happiness is achievable, but fewer feel happy at work

SINGAPORE: Singapore has one of the lowest workplace happiness rates in the Asia-Pacific region, trailing behind Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia.

According to JobStreet by SEEK’s latest study, which considered the views of 1,000 workers aged 18 to 64, while eight out of 10 Singaporean workers believe that happiness is possible, only slightly more than half, 56%, say they’re actually happy. This shows the gap between workers’ expectations and lived reality.

The study identified three key pressure points that workers feel: burnout, limited progression, and uneven access to opportunity.

Across the region, Indonesia’s workers are the happiest in the APAC region, with 82% describing themselves as happy at work. The Philippines comes next (77%), followed by Malaysia (70%), Thailand (67%), and New Zealand (65%).

Australia (57%) is doing a little bit better than Singapore, while in Hong Kong, only 47% of workers said they were happy at work.

Financial pressure, burnout, and AI

Workplace Happiness Index: Singapore notes that Singapore’s happiness at work rate may be due to “the persistent impact of economic pressure and an ‘always on’ work culture in Singapore.”

Interestingly, 45% of the Singapore workers surveyed said they felt burnt out or exhausted by their jobs, with 41% of the workers who said they were happy having this response. As for workers who say they are unhappy, the study shows that they are 1.5 times more likely to experience burnout.

However, four in 10 workers who said they are happy also said they are burnt out. What many of these workers have in common is a monthly income greater than S$6,000 and parenthood. Additionally, most of them are male.

Perhaps more alarming, almost 4 in 10 (39%) said they often experienced feelings of dread when it comes to going to work.

Employers would do well to take notice of these numbers, because 87% of the workers who characterised themselves as unhappy said they often think about getting a new job.

Many Singapore workers also expressed concerns over the impact of AI on job security, especially those who work in the tech sector. Overall, 25% of the respondents said they are “very concerned,” and 11% said they are “extremely concerned.”

What would make Singapore workers happier?

It should come as no surprise to anyone that 64% of the survey’s participants said that higher pay would make them happier. Nevertheless, the study also reveals that long-term workplace happiness is determined in large part by purpose, growth, and recognition.

“What our latest Workplace Happiness Index shows us is that Singapore’s workers are not disengaged or unmotivated, but rather feeling stretched and undervalued,” said Esther Lee, Managing Director, Singapore, Jobstreet by SEEK. /TISG

