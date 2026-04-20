78 trafficked Filipinos freed from Myanmar scam hubs, set for repatriation

PHILIPPINES: Seventy-eight Filipinos who were trafficked into scam operations in Myanmar have been freed and are now set to return home, in what officials describe as a humanitarian gesture during the festive season.

The group had been detained for immigration-related offences after being forced to work in illegal scam centres, highlighting the continued risks posed by overseas job scams targeting vulnerable workers.

Freed after detention in scam-linked cases

According to the Philippine News Agency, the individuals had been serving sentences for illegal entry and residency in Myanmar, after being trafficked into the country for work in scam hubs.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said: “The Department expresses its appreciation to Myanmar authorities for this compassionate and humanitarian gesture, made during the Myanmar New Year (Thingyan), which reflects the goodwill between Myanmar and the Philippines.”

The release comes amid regional concerns over scam syndicates operating in parts of Southeast Asia, often exploiting foreign workers through deceptive recruitment tactics.

Repatriation efforts underway

The DFA confirmed that the Philippine Embassy in Yangon is now coordinating with Myanmar authorities to bring the group home safely.

“The Department reaffirms its foreign policy pillar of protecting Filipino nationals overseas… and will continue to work with relevant law enforcement agencies toward the prosecution of illegal recruiters of Filipinos trafficked for illegal jobs abroad,” the DFA added.

The agency emphasised that repatriation will be conducted in a “prompt, safe and orderly” manner.

A familiar pattern of recruitment and exploitation

The case reflects a recurring pattern seen in recent years. Victims are often lured by job offers advertised online, only to find themselves trapped in scam compounds.

In a separate case cited by authorities, a 24-year-old Filipino woman was promised a receptionist job with a monthly salary of between US$900 (S$1,145) and US$1,200. Instead, she was trafficked through multiple locations, including Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, and Cambodia, before being forced to work as a scam operator in Myanmar.

She later revealed that she had been recruited through Telegram and subsequently “sold” to another company, where she continued to be exploited.

Warning against illegal exit routes

The Bureau of Immigration has reiterated warnings against so-called “backdoor” exit schemes, which bypass official immigration controls and leave individuals more vulnerable to trafficking.

Authorities stressed that illegal routes not only violate immigration laws but also remove safeguards that could otherwise protect workers from falling into the hands of syndicates.

While the release of the 78 Filipinos marks a positive outcome for those directly involved, the broader issue remains unresolved. Scam hubs across parts of Southeast Asia continue to rely on trafficked labour, with victims often facing coercion, confinement and threats.

For many, this incident serves as both a relief and a reminder: Behind promises of overseas opportunities, there can be serious and life-altering risks.