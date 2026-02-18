75-year-old Grab driver fined S$3,500 and banned for 18 months after driving off while his passenger, also 75, was still boarding

SINGAPORE: A 75-year-old Grab driver was fined S$3,500 and banned from driving for 18 months after he drove off while his passenger was still getting into the car.

The passenger, also 75, fell and fractured her knee. The court heard that the Grab driver, Teo Shim Yian, moved off without checking if the passenger was fully inside the vehicle. The incident happened on Aug 12, 2024, at about 4.50 pm in a car park at Block 27 Upper Changi Road.

According to 8world News, the elderly woman and her grandson had booked the ride through the Grab app. When Teo arrived, he stopped behind an ambulance. He noticed they had a wheelchair. Although he usually helps load wheelchairs into the boot, he did not step out this time.

As the grandson helped his grandmother into the back seat, her right leg was inside the car, while her left foot remained on the ground. At that moment, the ambulance in front drove off. Teo became distracted and began driving away without confirming that his passengers had boarded safely.

The woman lost her balance and fell onto the road. Her grandson, who had not yet entered the car, shouted for the Grab driver to stop. Teo braked, got out, and helped the woman back into her wheelchair before sending them to their destination.

She later sought treatment and was diagnosed with a fractured knee. She was hospitalised for two days and given 30 days of medical leave.

Teo pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by a negligent act. The prosecution pointed to his poor driving record as an aggravating factor. Between 2002 and 2024, he committed 17 traffic offences, mostly for speeding and running red lights. He had previously received fines of up to S$400 and demerit points.

The prosecution also noted that Teo assisted the victim after the fall and admitted his wrongdoing. He did not make any plea in mitigation and paid the fine in full in court. Under the law, causing grievous hurt through a negligent act carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The case is a reminder of the basic duty drivers owe passengers, especially elderly ones. In Singapore’s ageing society, more seniors rely on ride-hailing services for daily travel. A brief lapse in focus, such as the one in this case, can have unnecessary consequences.