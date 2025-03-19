SINGAPORE: A significant majority of security leaders in Singapore—three out of four (75%)—have encountered security incidents or breaches linked to compromised machine identities over the past year, according to a recent study by cybersecurity firm CyberArk.

The breaches have led to substantial operational disruptions, with 60% of affected organisations experiencing delays in application launches, 44.64% facing customer-facing outages, and 61% reporting unauthorised access to sensitive data or networks. These incidents highlight the growing risks associated with machine identities, which now outnumber human identities in many organisations.

The report highlights a pressing security challenge, as 91% of security leaders in Singapore anticipate a continued rise in machine identities over the next year. This growth, driven by increased automation and digital transformation efforts, is expected to further complicate identity security management.

With artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-driven agents becoming more prevalent, 87% of Singapore’s security leaders believe that securing machine identities will be crucial to protecting AI systems in the future. As organisations integrate AI into their operations, ensuring the integrity of machine identities is seen as a key measure to prevent cyber threats.

Despite these concerns, the survey reveals that many organisations still lack mature security strategies and robust lifecycle management for machine identities. This gap leaves businesses vulnerable to evolving cyber risks, emphasising the urgent need for stronger security frameworks and identity management practices.

CyberArk’s findings serve as a warning for organisations to prioritise machine identity security as part of their overall cybersecurity strategy, ensuring that authentication, access controls, and lifecycle management keep pace with the rapid expansion of digital identities.