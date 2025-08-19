72 years jail for Singaporean man who killed and dismembered Malaysian wife and 11-year-old stepson

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean man who brutally murdered and dismembered his wife and stepson before hiding their heads in the ceiling of their family home was sentenced to 72 years’ imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane by the High Court on Monday (Aug 18).

According to Sin Chew Daily, 36-year-old Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy was convicted of killing his 27-year-old wife, Norfazera Bidin, and 11-year-old stepson, Muhammad Iman Ashraf Abdullah, at their residence in Taman Merdeka Jaya, Melaka Tengah, between 6 p.m. on Oct 6, 2019, and 7:30 a.m. the following day.

Local media reported that the killings were triggered by a heated argument over family issues. When Norfazera threatened divorce, Shahrul lost his temper and stabbed her. He then turned on his stepson, who had witnessed the attack, fatally stabbing him as well.

The victims were dismembered, and their remains were dumped in bushes near an industrial area. Their bodies were later discovered by a lawn mower operator. Investigations revealed that the victims’ heads had been wrapped and hidden in the ceiling of the home in an attempt to conceal the crime and mask the smell of decomposition.

“A heartless person, so cruel to kill my daughter and grandson, he cut up their bodies like chickens,” Norfazera’s mother, 66-year-old Fatimah Latiff, told the court, “I want him to be sentenced to death by hanging…A life for a life, Your Honour. I want justice for my daughter and grandson.”

Her elder daughter, Munira Bidin, also pressed for the death penalty, saying, “One of Norfazera’s children was aged two during the time of the incident and is now eight. He is under my care and often asks about his mother and brother. So I plead for the heaviest and fairest punishment, which is hanging.”

The prosecution had originally sought the death penalty but, failing that, requested that the sentences for both charges be served consecutively.

The court sentenced Shahrul to 36 years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for each charge, to be served separately, amounting to 72 years in jail and 24 strokes in total.

Norfazera’s family has indicated they plan to appeal the decision, seeking capital punishment.