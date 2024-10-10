SINGAPORE: A recent survey commissioned by the Lien Foundation has shed light on the public’s understanding of palliative care in Singapore.

Conducted by market research firm Kantar in July, the survey involved over 1,000 Singaporean citizens and permanent residents. It revealed that while a significant 70% of respondents are aware of palliative care, many still harbor misconceptions about its purpose and applicability.

The findings indicate that only 30% of participants possessed a clear understanding of what palliative care entails, while approximately 40% had some knowledge, leaving the remaining 30% unaware of its significance. In an assessment of their knowledge, respondents answered 15 questions related to palliative care, with nearly half (48%) answering most of them correctly. Despite this level of awareness, the survey highlighted persistent misunderstandings about palliative care.

Notably, many respondents incorrectly believed that palliative care is exclusively for patients with six months or less to live. There is also a common misconception that opting for palliative care signifies a decision to forgo other medical treatments.

The survey further revealed that over 90% of participants indicated they would only consider palliative care to alleviate pain or serious symptoms, as well as to obtain emotional and mental support, when they reach the terminal stage of a serious illness.

A portion of the respondents expressed reluctance to accept palliative care, primarily due to a preference for focusing on curative treatments. Others perceived palliative care as an expensive option, leading to hesitance in seeking these services. However, the survey also noted that more than 30% of participants personally knew someone who had received palliative care, and among these individuals, over 70% rated the quality of care as very good or excellent.

In response to the survey’s findings, the Lien Foundation is collaborating with key healthcare institutions, including the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), the National Heart Centre, and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The aim of this initiative is to integrate palliative care more effectively into various medical specialties and services, thereby addressing patients’ needs and alleviating the burdens on caregivers.

