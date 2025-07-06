// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Photo: Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

65-year-old man found dead at foot of Punggol block; 59-year-old woman detained under Mental Health Act

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning (3 July) at the base of a housing block along Punggol Drive, prompting an immediate response from police and emergency services.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted at about 5:55am to the incident at Block 654C, Punggol Drive, after receiving a report that a man was lying motionless at the foot of the building.

Officers from the Singapore Police Force and paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived, with SCDF personnel assessing the man and pronouncing him dead on site.

Officers have ruled out foul play in connection with the death. However, a 59-year-old woman was subsequently detained under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The Act allows the authorities to apprehend and admit individuals believed to be suffering from mental disorders requiring urgent care or assessment or if they pose harm to themselves or others.

Investigations are ongoing.

See also  'They seemed to be dizzy and couldn't even speak clearly' — Private-hire driver alerts police after teens openly vape in his car

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

