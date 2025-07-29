6-year-old missing boy’s body found in forest; father who reported him missing arrested

MALAYSIA: A six-year-old boy who was reported missing in Johor Bahru last week is now believed to have been murdered by his own biological father.

The child, identified as M. Tishant, was last seen on Jul 24 in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru. After four days of frantic searching, police found a body believed to be that of the missing boy across state lines, in a forest in Negeri Sembilan.

The remains were found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday (Jul 28), following the arrest and confession of the boy’s 36-year-old father. The suspect led the police to the site where the child’s body had been buried.

The investigation began as a missing persons case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which deals with child neglect, but based on the new evidence and the suspect’s confession, the police are now treating this as a murder case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Section 302 carries the death penalty or a prison sentence of up to 40 years, along with whipping, upon conviction.

The local press reported that it was the father himself who first lodged the missing person’s report at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24, claiming that his son had vanished.

Police say the suspect is cooperating with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.