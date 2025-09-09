50-year-old man found dead at foot of Dawson Road block, marking the third such incident in less than one year

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was found dead at Block 88 Dawson Road on Sunday evening (Sep 7). Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

The police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at about 7:25 p.m. The man was discovered lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

One eyewitness told Stomp, “There was a fall from height. A blue tent was erected, with an ambulance and several police vehicles at the scene, but the police did not allow photos.”

Another eyewitness shared with the citizen journalism portal that a Crime Scene Investigation van was also at the block. He said, “The man looked like he had fallen from a great height. There was a woman crying and shouting at the body before the police came down. Onlookers held the woman back.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the third such death in the SkyVille @ Dawson estate since last December.

A 20-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Block 86 Dawson Road on 3 Feb, while a 19-year-old man was found dead at Block 88 Dawson Road on 26 Dec 2024. The police classified both cases as unnatural deaths.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.