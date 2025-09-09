// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Google Maps
In the Hood
1 min.Read

50-year-old man found dead at foot of Dawson Road block, marking the third such incident in less than one year

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was found dead at Block 88 Dawson Road on Sunday evening (Sep 7). Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

The police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at about 7:25 p.m. The man was discovered lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

One eyewitness told Stomp, “There was a fall from height. A blue tent was erected, with an ambulance and several police vehicles at the scene, but the police did not allow photos.”

Another eyewitness shared with the citizen journalism portal that a Crime Scene Investigation van was also at the block. He said, “The man looked like he had fallen from a great height. There was a woman crying and shouting at the body before the police came down. Onlookers held the woman back.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the third such death in the SkyVille @ Dawson estate since last December.

See also  Auntie experiences 'Earthquake' every day in Bukit Batok caused by MRT trains with noise levels that could damage her hearing

A 20-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Block 86 Dawson Road on 3 Feb, while a 19-year-old man was found dead at Block 88 Dawson Road on 26 Dec 2024. The police classified both cases as unnatural deaths.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

See also  Photo goes viral: Taxi "surrounded" by at least 16 Traffic Police officers

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

Hot this week

Singapore News

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met with 3 counterparts in India; says SG is small & needs only 1

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow accompanied Prime Minister...
WP

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met with 3 counterparts in India; says SG is small & needs only 1

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow accompanied Prime Minister...

Singaporean calls MRT reliability measurements ‘a big joke’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

MRT reliability has declined to its lowest level since 2020, new LTA figures reveal

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s MRT network has suffered its sharpest drop...

Shocked Ang moh Ahma puts chope tissue pack in her mouth

SINGAPORE: A woman who just entered her Singapore Ahma...

Business

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

‘I want a Filipino nurse!’ — Patients worldwide praise the Philippines’ ‘kapwa care’ from nurses who treat everyone as their own family

PHILIPPINES: When you're lying on a hospital bed, scared,...

CLAR partners with The Work Project to bring new flexible workspaces to 1A Science Park Drive

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) announced that Sprint Plot...

Great Eastern names former MAS deputy Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew as non-executive and non-independent director

SINGAPORE: Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew, 62, has been appointed...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //