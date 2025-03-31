‘4th person confirmed?’ — Abdul Muhaimin featured in WP’s Sengkang MPs Aidilfitri greeting

SINGAPORE: It appears that those who speculated that The Workers’ Party had found their fourth candidate for Sengkang GRC had hit the nail on the head. Two of the Sengkang MPs, He Tin Ru and Louis Chua, posted Aidilfitri greetings over social media, prominently featuring Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, who has been with the WP for several years now.

Ms He, who anchors the WP team at Sengkang, posted a video of Mr Chua, MP Jamus Lim, and herself, together with Mr Abdul Muhaimin, in unison saying “Selamat Hari Raya!”

While Mr Abdul Muhaimin has been seen on the ground with Mr Chua and Assoc Prof Lim at Sengkang since 2023, this is probably the first time only he and the three MPs have been featured together.

Mr Chua posted a longer video that shows the four, together with others, singing on a stage. The MPs, together with Mr Abdul Muhaimin and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, are also seen serving a meal. Mr Chua, who had posted the video on March 26, wrote that it had been a “Throwback to our Sengkang Iftar 2025 over the weekend!”

Mr Faisal Manap has been serving as an advisor at Sengkang since 2021. Former Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan stepped down after a scandal late that year, and the three remaining MPs took over her duties, with other WP stalwarts pitching in. Speculation that Mr Abdul Muhaimin would take Ms Khan’s place arose because at least one of the MPs representing a GRC needs to belong to a minority racial community. The candidate must be from either the Malay or other minority communities.

The inclusion of Mr Abdum Muhaimin in the holiday greeting led one netizen to comment, “Fourth person finally confirmed.”

The response to him as a potential MP has been positive. On the WP’s Facebook page, where Ms He’s video had been shared, another commented, “A great Team from the WP! Humble, modest & hardworking!”

And when one Facebook user wrote that she “liked this team,” another responded enthusiastically, calling the team “a shiny beacon of hope from the northeast…it’s time to add Punggol GRC, extending a long arm towards East Coast GRC, finishing with Marine Parade GRC.”

One predicted that “Sengkang WP will win by a bigger margin,” adding that the team has “proved their worth.”

As for Mr Abdul Muhaimin, he has been with the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) for almost ten years, and at present, is a senior property manager for AHTC. Earlier, he was a platoon commander with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). He is a graduate of Nanyang Technological University, where he studied mechanical engineering. /TISG

