43-year-old woman found dead in Joo Chiat; police investigating 40-year-old male suspect

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a 40-year-old man after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment unit on Everitt Road on Monday night (Sept 15).

Indicating that the woman’s passing is being investigated as a case of unnatural death, the police said they received a call for assistance from an apartment unit at about 9:30 p.m. The unit is understood to be within the Lotus at Joo Chiat apartment building.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 40-year-old man, who was known to the victim, had left Singapore before the woman sought help.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, told CNA she saw police officers at the apartment on Tuesday morning.

She said the unit had been occupied by a couple, their young son and two domestic workers. In their limited encounters, she described the man as shy and withdrawn, noting that she often saw the domestic workers taking care of the child.

The neighbour added that residents of the apartment complex have been left worried as they have not been told anything about the case from investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.