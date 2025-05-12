$41K Chinese cybertruck clone blows Tesla away, says US YouTuber — with a steering wheel that slides across the dashboard

- Advertisement -

SHANGHAI: At the Shanghai Auto Show, an ultramodern truck attracted more than mere glimpses; it also triggered discussions about the future of motorised design. Joyevs_studio, a well-known content maker known for highlighting next-gen technology, attended the show and stumbled across a daring new competitor to Tesla’s Cybertruck — the GAC Pickup 01. This heavyweight truck isn’t just causing a stir because of its style; it is also defying established norms about what a truck should be.

Rewriting the rules of utility

According to a recent Super Car Blondie report, while Tesla’s Cybertruck usually becomes a captivating headline, the Pickup 01 silently elevates the bar. Produced by GAC, a Chinese vehicle manufacturer, the truck offers a 12,000Nm of torque that is beyond belief, outdoing even its popular American counterpart. Another feature is the intelligent smart chassis control, which regulates the truck’s torsional firmness based on the topography. So, even if one is crisscrossing an asphalted highway or bumpy, rough roads with challenging sand and gravel, the Pickup 01 adapts instantaneously to the terrain, providing excellent performance and comfort.

However, its most mind-blowing breakthrough is the steer-by-wire system. Sans an actual steering column, the wheel can move from left to right across the dashboard. That means a driver could take a trip in the UK with a right-side steering wheel, and just swing it to the left upon arriving in Europe. It’s an outstanding illustration of how software programs are at the forefront in contemporary automotive design.

Affordable disruption

The GAC Pickup 01 costs a mere $41,000 — less than a Cybertruck — but offers a fascinating value scheme, specifically when compared to players in the electric and heavy-duty sectors. It highlights a bigger trend — Chinese car manufacturers are quickly closing the modernisation gap, and accomplishing it with disruptive pricing.

- Advertisement -

Legacy automakers have been confronted with quick challenges just to adapt to the EV age. Time-honoured brands have had to revise processes, retool factories, and reinvent their identities. But Chinese firms, freed from such history, have grabbed the prospect of manufacturing vehicles from scratch with intelligent systems in mind.

Tech giants enter the fast lane

China’s tech giants have also entered the automotive sector, hastening disruption. Huawei, Xiaomi, and others are taking advantage of their software know-how to manufacture automobiles that feel more like smartphones on wheels than conventional cars. Xiaomi’s introductory EV, which only costs about $30,000, has already begun overtaking Tesla’s sales in key markets.

The upsurge of intelligent, reasonably priced, and flexible vehicles like the GAC Pickup 01 indicates a tectonic change, not just in automobile design, but more on who gets to mould the future of mobility better and faster.