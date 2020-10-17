41-year-old Li Chen plays 17-year-old high school student

- Advertisement -

Chinese TV drama Spring in Happiness which features actor Li Chen recently premiered to mixed reviews from the public. The main point of contention between viewers was Li Chen.

The 41-year-old Chinese actor was cast as Li Qiang, a high school senior living in one of Beijing’s hutongs. Li Chen is playing the role of a 17-year-old. Li Chen looked different from what he usually looks like in behind-the-scenes snaps that were released prior to the drama’s premiere. Li Chen is also best known for being Fan Bingbing’s ex-fiance.

With his bangs combed down, the actor actually can pass off as a high school student. Viewers who watched the drama’s first few episodes had some complaints though. One reviewer found that while the actor dressed like a student, the way he carries himself “is nothing like a fresh-faced teen”. The reviewer also pointed out that traces of wrinkles and laugh lines on Li Chen’s face was noticeable and that Li Chen was “too buff” to be a high school student.

Netizens were not so kind with their comments either, with one asking: “Are there no more young actors?”. Another called Li Chen “an oldie playing a youthful student”, adding that they found his outfit too dated. Nevertheless, some netizens stood up for Li Chen, saying that it was “perfectly normal” for actors to play characters that are much older or younger than them.

Others also asked for the public to give the drama a chance, sharing that Li Chen’s acting really shines in the series and that he plays his role really well.

Born on November 24 1978 as Li Chen who is also known as Jerry Li, Li Chen is a Chinese actor and director. He is a cast member of the popular variety programme, Keep Running. Li is also known for his roles in the television series Beijing Love Story (2012), Beijing Youth (2012) and The Good Fellas (2016); as well as films Ultimate Rescue (2008), which won him the China Movie Channel Media Awards and Aftershock (2010). Li made his directorial debut in 2017 with Sky Hunter.

