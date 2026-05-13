4-room resale flat sold for staggering S$1.53M despite only having 45 years left on lease

SINGAPORE: A Tiong Bahru HDB flat with just 45 years remaining on its 99-year lease has been sold for an eye-watering S$1.53 million, setting a new record for the highest resale price achieved by a four-room HDB flat in Singapore.

The unit is located at Block 50 Moh Guan Terrace and is the second flat in the same block to cross the S$1.5 million mark.

According to HDB resale data, the flat is an adjoining unit spanning between the first and third floors. It measures about 1,615 square feet, making it significantly larger than a standard four-room HDB flat. The transaction worked out to around S$947 per square foot.

This is not the first time Block 50 Moh Guan Terrace has made headlines for record-breaking resale prices. In June 2023, another adjoining four-room unit in the same block changed hands for S$1.5 million, which at the time set a new national record for a four-room HDB resale flat.

Property analysts have pointed to the unusually large size of the units at Block 50, along with the estate’s central location and close proximity to amenities in the popular Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, as key factors driving buyer demand and pushing prices upward.

The latest transaction adds to a growing trend of million-dollar HDB resale deals across Singapore.

Last month, a five-room flat at City Vue@Henderson in the Redhill area was resold for a record-breaking S$1,728,000, setting a new all-time high for HDB resale prices in Singapore.