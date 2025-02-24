SINGAPORE: An online user took to a complaint group on Saturday (Feb 22) to share his two cents on what he perceives as a disconnect between Singapore’s accolades and the country’s cost of living, which he said is a pressing issue for many Singaporeans.

“Singapore is often praised for its high quality of life, but the reality for many residents tells a different story,” wrote online user Branson Thomas. “Despite living in a picturesque environment with waterfront views, lush greenery, and a refreshing breeze, the cost of living continues to be a major concern. It’s not just global inflation—greedy landlords, heavy foreign worker levies, and soaring utility costs are making daily expenses unbearable.”

He then used a well-known coffee chain as an example. “Take something as simple as breakfast,” he shared, mentioning a nearby branch of the coffee shop. “Yet in all these years, I’ve barely stepped in more than a handful of times. Why? Because $4.70 for two tiny slices of toast and a small cup of tea is simply not worth it. If not for a free voucher, I wouldn’t even bother. I think even beggars receive larger slices of bread and more coffee for free. Now we have to pay more for a humiliatingly small portion of bread and coffee.”

The man even went so far as to say, “Living in Singapore may seem like a privilege, but truly enjoying life here is another matter entirely. Now, back upstairs for another long day of WFH.”

Many online users responded to the post, sharing their thoughts on the matter. While some agreed and echoed his sentiments, others didn’t back up his complaint. “You can (opt not to) eat there ma,” said one. “Eat at places you are comfortable with la. We complain about the cost of a toast set, and yet we use iPhones, buy branded [goods], buy from Popmart (see crybaby, Labubu craze), and go for holidays that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars…

“I’ve got friends and know people like that… Complaining about the small stuff but spending so much on frivolous things. You tell me la… Even my lower-income friends also do frivolous spending but always complain about everything being expensive and not having money.”

