Home News 3rd dose of Covid-19 vaccine may be needed after 18 months: health...

3rd dose of Covid-19 vaccine may be needed after 18 months: health officials

Vaccination not 100% effective, immunity may gradually wane

100-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-administered-to-indians

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Health authorities have announced that people will likely need a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines currently available in Singapore as these provide protection against coronavirus for up to 18 months.

Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said during a virtual news conference on Thursday (Apr 22) that “while vaccination gives a clear protective benefit to all who may be exposed to Covid-19 infection, the vaccination is not 100 per cent protective. (And) beyond (18 months), it’s still a relatively uncertain situation”.

Associate Professor Mak said that Singapore, along with other countries, has studied the possibility of a third booster dose.

He noted the possibility of “gradually waning immune protection” among vaccinated individuals, citing cases of Covid-19 reinfections.

- Advertisement -

Assoc Prof Mak also mentioned the emergence of viral variants such as the UK, Indian and South African variants, which may be resistant to the available vaccines.

“And if that were the case, it may well be the case that we need booster vaccine doses to augment the immunity that we already have from the previous vaccinations and to give us additional protection, particularly against these variants of concern,” said Assoc Prof Mak.

To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are the only two authorised for use in Singapore. Pfizer announced earlier this month that its vaccine showed 91 per cent efficacy against Covid-19 and more than 95 per cent efficacy against severe disease up to six months after the second dose, which completes the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of 94 per cent at six months.

People will likely need a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as immunity against the virus wanes, confirmed Pfizer-BioNTech’s chief medical officer, Dr Ozlem Tureci, to CNBC on Wednesday (Apr 21).

Dr Tureci, who co-founded BioNTech, said she also expects people to get vaccinated against the virus annually, just like against the seasonal flu, as vaccine-induced immunity against the coronavirus will decrease over time.

As of Sunday (Apr 18), approximately 2.2million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. About 1.3 million have received the first dose while 849,764 have completed the full vaccination regimen, said the Ministry of Health in an update./TISG

Read related: Covid-19 vaccine side effect fever, fatigue, arm pain can be a good sign

Covid-19 vaccine side effect fever, fatigue, arm pain can be a good sign

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

KF Seetoh on errant cyclists: “You need rules la, that’s common sense”

Singapore -- Recent reports of reckless cyclists on the road have prompted  street food guru KF Seetoh to come up with his own recipe for road safety. "Implement road safety for cyclist too, just like how (bike) riders (and) drivers are strictly...
View Post
Featured News

Unpopular opinion: Libel damages should be increased for those who crowdfund, says Calvin Cheng

Singapore -- Courts should take into consideration that libel damages can be crowdfunded and the amounts should be increased accordingly, says Mr Calvin Cheng. In a Facebook post on Saturday (Apr 17), the former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) contended that courts...
View Post
Featured News

Migrant worker helps visually impaired senior cross the street at AMK

Singapore—In today’s jaded world, it’s easy to find news that angers or upsets us, and therefore good news of people’s kind acts never fails to bring joy. One such recent act of kindness was shown by a migrant worker who took the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent