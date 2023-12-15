SINGAPORE: In the first 11 months of 2023, there have been 35 reported cases of fallen windows from buildings in Singapore, according to a joint press release from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB). The authorities have highlighted the urgent need for homeowners to conduct regular window maintenance to prevent potential hazards, TODAY reports.

Casement windows were the primary culprit in more than half of these incidents, accounting for 19 cases, while the remaining 15 cases involved sliding windows, with one incident concerning louvre windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these cases, as stated by BCA and HDB.

According to a BCA spokesperson, this marks an increase from the 33 reported cases in 2022, where casement windows were involved in 17 incidents, sliding windows in 15 cases, and one with a louvre window.

BCA’s investigations into these incidents revealed that the corrosion and weakening of aluminium rivets were the main contributors to fallen casement windows. In response, BCA has mandated since 2004 that owners replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel ones.

The investigations identified a lack of proper safety stoppers and angle strips as the cause of sliding windows. These safety features are crucial to keeping window panels within tracks and preventing dislodgements and subsequent falls.

Owners are strongly advised to conduct regular checks and maintenance at least once every six months. For casement windows, owners should ensure that fasteners are not rusty or loose, oil joints or moving parts are clean, and all aluminium rivets are replaced with stainless steel through an approved window contractor.

For sliding windows, owners should verify that safety stoppers and angle strips are properly placed, tracks are clean for smooth sliding, and an approved window contractor promptly replaces any worn-out safety features.

Failure to comply with these maintenance measures can result in fines of up to S$5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, for owners with casement windows. In cases where windows fall due to a lack of maintenance, owners can face fines of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.

Since 2006, 406 people have been fined, and 94 have been prosecuted for fallen windows. Mr Thanabal Kaliannan, Group Director for Building Resilience and Commissioner of Building Control Engineer at BCA emphasised the significance of regular maintenance, stating, “Fallen windows are safety hazards as Singapore not only has a dense built environment but also many high-rise buildings. Glass shards, falling from height, can cause serious injuries and lead to other serious consequences.”

To assist homeowners, BCA provides a list of approved window contractors at https://go.gov.sg/windowsafety/, while HDB offers window maintenance tips here. The joint effort between authorities and homeowners is crucial to ensuring the safety of Singapore’s built environment. /TISG