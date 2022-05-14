35% Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) On Transfer of Residential Property Into All Living Trusts – What Does This Mean for Us?

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Finance announced that an additional buyer’s stamp duty of 35% will now apply to any transfer of residential property into all living trusts, with effect from 9 May 2022.

With the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) now applying to all trustees, does this new rule bring about a significant impact on the market and does it actually affect us?

Trustees Now Hit With 35% ABSD

Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD) is a fee that is applicable to any transfer of residential property into a living trust. Whether ABSD is payable on top of BSD, however, depends on a number of factors, such as the profile of the buyer. Currently, ABSD does not apply to living trusts without an identifiable beneficial owner at the time the residential property is transferred into the trust.

However, with effect from 9 May 2022, ABSD will apply to all transfers of residential properties into all living trusts, even those without an identifiable beneficial owner at the time the residential property is transferred into a trust.

What Do BSD, ABSD and Living Trusts Mean?

Let us first explain some of the fundamental keywords involved in the newest update of ABSD measures.

Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD) is a levied tax on every home buyer. Whenever you purchase a property, BSD is always payable. It is computed based on the property price, so the higher the price of your new home, the higher BSD you would have to pay.

Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) is also a levied tax which applies to the higher a property’s purchase price or market value. It was introduced in 2011 as a property cooling measure by pushing prices upwards to moderate property demand. The purpose of this tax is to ensure that residential prices remain affordable for Singaporeans. It is levied on top of BSD and is only applicable to buyers who fit certain criteria, some of which include residential status and the number of properties owned.

What does it mean to purchase residential properties under a living trust? A living trust refers to a legal document created by a person during his or her lifetime, stating that the designated trustee, usually himself or herself, would be responsible for managing the wealth and assets of a designated beneficiary, usually a kin of the trustee. Placing the property in the living trust means that the property is moved into the ownership of the living trust. However, the trustee can still control the property and the trust.

Purpose of the Implementation of This Change

Why is this change in the ABSD measure apply to all living trusts? The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has expressed that the closure of this gap and loophole would help to promote a stable and sustainable residential property market in Singapore.

With the ABSD now applicable to all living trusts, buyers who circumvented the ABSD by purchasing residential properties for unidentifiable beneficiaries via trusts which are conditional and revocable can now be prevented from practising as such.

Hence, the implementation of the ABSD on all living trusts would act as a moderator to the high housing demand in Singapore, due to its impact on residential prices. As this is a cooling measure, it would help to curb the surging prices and lead to a more sustainable residential property market in Singapore in the long run. This is done in the hope that more Singaporeans would have greater access to and be able to afford a residence.

As property prices still follow a rising trend, the implementation of such a cooling measure would also help to maintain reasonable residential prices for all Singaporeans.

Availability of a Refund on the ABSD (Trust)

Fret not if this update to the ABSD regulations has affected you. There is still an opportunity for concession, by applying for a refund from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS).

Any conveyance, assignment, or transfer on sale of residential property to a trustee will be subject to the ABSD (Trust) rate of 35%. However, one may apply for a Remission of ABSD (Trust) and get a refund, if all beneficial owners of the residential property are identifiable individuals and that beneficial ownership of the residential property has vested in all of these beneficial owners at the time of property transfer into the trust. The beneficial ownership cannot be revoked, varied or subject to subsequent conditions.

Here is what you have to do if you are planning to apply for the Remission of ABSD (Trust).

Pay the ABSD (Trust) of 35% upfront upon making the purchase of a residential property into the living trust. Apply for a refund to IRAS within 6 months after the date of execution of the instrument.

The amount of remission received would be based on the difference between the ABSD (Trust) rate of 35% and ABSD rate corresponding to the profile of the beneficial owner with the highest applicable ABSD rate.

For more information on the remission conditions and whether you qualify for it, please refer to the page here.

What Would a Liable Buyer Need to Do?

If you are liable for this payment of ABSD on your transfer of residential property into any living trust, you would be required to pay the ABSD (Trust) upfront, when the residential property is being transferred into any living trust.

ABSD would be payable on top of the existing Buyer’s Stamp Duty.

Will I Be Affected by This?

The biggest question you may have regarding this latest update maybe – does this affect me? The short answer is, unlikely not. As illustrated in the figure below, between December 2021 and the news released on 9 May 2022, there is no change in ABSD rates for all the below groups of buyers, with the only exception being Trustees.

Noting that residential properties bought under trusts have to be funded solely by cash, the new rule will likely bring about an impact only on a very small target market in Singapore.

Buyer Profile For ABSD Buyer Profile ABSD Rates on and after 16 Dec 2021 ABSD Rates on and after 9 May 2022 Singapore Citizen Buying 1st Residential Property N/A N/A Buying 2nd Residential Property 17% 17% Buying 3rd Residential Property 25% 25% Singapore PR Buying 1st Residential Property 5% 5% Buying 2nd Residential Property 25% 25% Buying 3rd Residential Property 30% 30% Foreigners Buying any Residential Property 30% 30% Entities Buying any Residential Property 35% 35% Housing Developers Buying any Residential Property 35% (+ 5% non-remittable) 35% (+ 5% non-remittable) Trustee Buying any Residential Property N/A 35%

